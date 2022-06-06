ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie shares touching remembrance of Yordano Ventura

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Jeremy Guthrie started Game 7 of the 2014 World Series for the Royals, one of only 80 pitchers ever to start in a winner-take-all game in the Fall Classic.

Guthrie got that opportunity in large part because of Yordano Ventura, who allowed just three hits over seven innings in Game 6 of the World Series .

While Guthrie left the Royals after the 2014 season, Ventura helped Kansas City win the World Series the following year. In 2016, Ventura made a career-best 32 starts and then tragedy struck.

Ventura died in a car crash on Jan. 22, 2017 in the Dominican Republic.

The sting of Ventura’s death has softened only a little since that terrible day. Friday would have been Ventura’s 31st birthday, and KCTV-5’s Jared Koller tweeted a nice video tribute .

Guthrie saw that and retweeted it. He also shared a nice remembrance of his former teammate, using the Ace nickname.

“Ace was such an electric personality & pitcher! He infused energy into an organization, team, & community that was on the rise,” Guthrie wrote. “He was the perfect story for KC & his story ended way too soon for all of us. He smiles from his place in the eternities, you have the sun as evidence!”

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
