Night of Contemporary Cuban Music at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – While the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience opened a year ago at its 818 Howard Avenue location, MSJE will finally celebrate, New Orleans-style, this Sunday, June 12. The Museum, which highlights the history and culture of the Southern Jewish experience with 9,000 square feet of exhibits and artifacts spanning 13 states and 300 years, will be free and open to the public, with a party from noon to 4:00 p.m. featuring music, kids’ crafts, food, shopping and more. “We opened in the depths of the pandemic and then had to deal with Delta, Hurricane Ida, and Omicron,” said Museum Executive Director Kenneth Hoffman. “Think of this celebration as a combination grand opening/first birthday party.” There is an additional patron party, member and donor reception, and jazz brunch recognizing the Museum’s many supporters.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO