ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Night of Contemporary Cuban Music at the Ogden

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Enjoy a night filled with contemporary Cuban music at the O with...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
myneworleans.com

Thursdays at Twilight Return to New Orleans City Park

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Thursday, June 16, New Orleans City Park will once again host some of the city’s favorite entertainers when Thursdays at Twilight returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Music lovers of all ages and genres are welcome to enjoy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Bridal Show Makes (TV) Waves

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Summer is in full swing and at STEM NOLA that means a summer jam-packed with... Chef Myisha “Maya” Mastersson of the Black Roux Culinary Collective will pop-up with the theme Bao Down today and... Learning Some Skills. If your kids are too...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

MSJE Celebrates Year Anniversary June 12

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – While the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience opened a year ago at its 818 Howard Avenue location, MSJE will finally celebrate, New Orleans-style, this Sunday, June 12. The Museum, which highlights the history and culture of the Southern Jewish experience with 9,000 square feet of exhibits and artifacts spanning 13 states and 300 years, will be free and open to the public, with a party from noon to 4:00 p.m. featuring music, kids’ crafts, food, shopping and more. “We opened in the depths of the pandemic and then had to deal with Delta, Hurricane Ida, and Omicron,” said Museum Executive Director Kenneth Hoffman. “Think of this celebration as a combination grand opening/first birthday party.” There is an additional patron party, member and donor reception, and jazz brunch recognizing the Museum’s many supporters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

REJOICE, Inc. 6th Juneteenth CommUNITY Festival

KENNER, La (press release) – You’re invited to join in on June 18-19, at the 6th CommUNITY Juneteenth Festival in Rivertown at 410 William Blvd. Parking Lot in Kenner. The festival begins at 11:00 a.m. each day and ends at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday will be a special salute day for Fathers and Father Figures, and a Special Ecumenical Service, which begins the day at 11 a.m.
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
myneworleans.com

Four Friends Launch New Restaurant Concept in Old Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A former bar in Old Metairie is being remade into an elegant hangout with an eye on the building’s history and a nod to the storied railroad tracks that lie just feet from the front door. Metry Cafe & Bar, which stood at 601 Metairie Road for decades, will soon be home to Parish Line Bistro Bar, a concept and vibe conceived by longtime friends Mickey Parenton, Mickey Loomis, Gabe Corchiani and John Georges.
METAIRIE, LA
myneworleans.com

STEM NOLA Hosting Free Summer Camps Across the City

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Summer is in full swing and at STEM NOLA that means a summer jam-packed with fun and interactive STEM learning opportunities for students. STEM Global Action is operating Summer Camps for K-8th grade students in cities across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast!. Our five-week...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy