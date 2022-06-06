Troopers investigating deadly Beaufort County hit-and-run crash

An erratic driver who struck three other vehicles on the ACE Basin Parkway in Colleton County was seriously injured after he crashed his car. The unidentified man was driving a red Chevrolet Impala on May 29 about 2 p.m. when he struck three vehicles and then fled the scene. The man was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed, according to 911 calls to the Colleton County Emergency Dispatch Center. Then, the man tried to pass multiple vehicles on Charleston Highway when he lost control of the car and crashed. The car flipped over several times, then caught fire. Three people inside the car were able to get out of the car. A child was in the vehicle, and the car seat was not properly fastened. “The child seat was dislodged and thrown from the backseat,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The child was not injured. Another passenger in the car was a pregnant woman. “Bystanders assisted her prior to the arrival of First Responders. They set up beach chairs for her to rest in,” said McRoy. The adult male and the child were not injured. Firefighters used one handline to extinguish the fire. Those in the car were treated at the scene and then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO