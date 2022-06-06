Local library offering many options for summer fun

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library has several options to keep kids engaged, learning and having fun while school’s out for the summer.

Kids ages 5-17 can participate in the summer reading program in June and July. They get prizes every two hours and complete the program by reading 12 hours. In the middle of the week, people can enjoy Blockbuster Wednesdays where upcoming performers include a live bird show, magicians and Mad Science of Greater Kansas City.

Preschool-aged kids can go to storytimes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. Kids in elementary school can participate in summer programs in science, art, crafting and more on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. Or if you’d rather sit and relax, you can watch a movie every Friday at 1:00 p.m.

For more information on the summer reading program and all of the other events and programs happening this summer, c lick here .

