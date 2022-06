UTICA — City of Utica’s Assistant Corporation Counsel Merima Smajic-Oren recently announced her campaign for Oneida County Clerk. Smajic-Oren has been a resident of Utica since arriving in the United States as a refugee from Bosnia in the 1990s. A graduate of both Mohawk Valley Community College and Utica College, Smajic-Oren attended Albany Law School where she earned a law degree in 2013. She is an assistant corporation counsel for the City of Utica, works in the city’s Department of Assessment and is a licensed associate broker with Coldwell Banker Prime Properties in New Hartford.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO