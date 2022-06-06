ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainian officials' phones targeted by hackers -cyber watchdog

By Raphael Satter
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yshgt_0g20FUKG00

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The phones of Ukrainian officials have been targeted by hackers as Russia pursues its invasion of Ukraine, a senior cybersecurity official said Monday.

Victor Zhora, the deputy head of Ukraine's State Special Communications Service, said that phones being used by the country's public servants had come under sustained targeting.

"We see a lot of attempts to hack Ukrainian officials' phones, mainly with the spreading of malware," Zhora told journalists at an online news conference meant to mark the 100 days since Russian forces poured across the border.

Zhora said his service had, so far, not seen any evidence that Ukrainian devices had been compromised.

The hacking of government leaders' devices crept up the international agenda following a cascade of revelations last year around the how phones used by presidents, ministers, and other government officials had been targeted or compromised.

The ability to remotely and invisibly hack into such devices using sophisticated spy software - sometimes called a "zero click" hack because it requires no interaction from the victim - is particularly feared. In April, Reuters reported that top European Commission officials had had their phones targeted using zero click spyware. read more

Zhora said he and his colleagues were aware of the threat of zero-click intrusions but declined to comment on whether they knew of any such attempts against their own devices.

"We continue monitoring this," he said.

Reporting by Raphael Satter Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia says it has shot down three Ukrainian war planes

June 11 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian war planes. The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#European Commission
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

Ivanka Trump tells U.S. Congress she rejects father's election fraud claim

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump told a congressional panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack that even she does not believe the former president's false claims that his 2020 election defeat resulted from widespread voting fraud. Ivanka Trump, one of her father's most trusted...
POTUS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden looking to address oil refinery capacity, White House adviser says

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at ways to bring in more oil supplies amid rising energy costs, including working to address oil refinery capacity, White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse said on Friday. "He is looking for what he can do administratively, whether that's...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy