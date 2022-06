KALAMAZOO, MI -- A portion of Lovers Lane in the city of Kalamazoo will be closed to drivers beginning Monday, June 13. The roadway will be closed north of the Kilgore Road intersection. The closure is necessary to replace 750 feet of water main on Kilgore Road, according to the city of Portage, which is doing the work.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO