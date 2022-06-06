ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Home Depot Makes Wells Fargo List of Favored Retail Stocks

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rWzz_0g20DqcY00

Retailers’ stocks have spit the bit this year as soaring inflation and interest rates have sparked concern about consumers’ buying power.

The S&P Retail Select Industry Index has dropped 27% year to date. But Wells Fargo analysts see opportunities among defensive plays.

“In the wake of a decidedly mixed first-quarter-earnings season, it's clear that hard-line retail categories are feeling the pinch across multiple fronts,” they wrote in a commentary.

Macro Uncertainty, Inflation

That includes “rising macro uncertainty and a sharply inflationary backdrop,” they said. It also includes “signs that bigger ticket, discretionary goods may finally be falling out of favor after two-plus years of outsized pandemic-fueled growth.”

Wells Fargo surveyed about 1,000 consumers to get their views on spending. The key question: Is the consumer slowing, or are spending patterns simply normalizing?

“Survey results suggest both, with nearly every hardline category showing signs of vulnerability versus our February 2022 survey,” the analysts said.

“With this in mind, playing defensive still makes the most sense, with staples-like categories, top-tier execution and limited margin fallout top of mind.”

As for the survey results...

· The amount of respondents increasing their spending at hard-line retailers slid to 83% from 94% in the February survey.

· A total of 78% of respondents have either cut back or plan to cut back on hard-line spending in response to inflation, a 4-percentage-point increase from February. “Discretionary categories like furnishings (Wayfair (W) - Get Wayfair, Inc. Class A Report, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report), electronics (Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report) and hobbies (Joann (JOAN) ) are the most vulnerable,” the analysts said.

· “While inflation tends to most negatively impact the lower-income consumer (National Vision (EYE) - Get National Vision Holdings, Inc. Report, AutoZone (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report, O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) - Get O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Report), our data suggests nearly all consumer income brackets are cutting back (RH (RH) - Get RH Report, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, Floor & Décor FND).”

· A total of 29% of consumers are making more money. Among them, 57% still cite lower/unchanged spending power. “Balance sheet health is also moderating, with 32% of consumers reporting lower savings rates versus last year, and 35% reporting higher credit card balances.”

· A total of “50% of homeowners are delaying a major home improvement project due to rising rates and/or inflationary pressures, a notable pivot versus February,” the analysts said. “That said, the existing backlog of home improvement projects still appears quite large (Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. Report, Lowe’s (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report, Floor & Décor).”

· The wallet share for experiences is recovering, while demand for durables is moderating.

The analysts said their “best ideas today” include Home Depot, AutoZone and Tractor Supply (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report.

They recommend avoiding Bed, Bath & Beyond, Wayfair and Joann.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Home Improvement#Wells Fargo#Home Depot Makes
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy