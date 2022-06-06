Eagle Mine to offer public tours

With great lakes week underway, why not get out on a lake with a rod a reel. Starting bright and early Saturday, is free fishing weekend around the state. The three days of fishing without a license is a great chance to try out fishing for the first time or enjoy a quiet relaxing day for experienced anglers. The Department of Natural Resources says that the weekend is even open to out of state visitors, giving tourists a chance to catch some great fish, and hook them on what makes Michigan a special place to live work and play. I think a lot of people remember catching their first fish, and have great memories shared with family and friends. And we really encourage people to get out there during free fishing weekend. It’s prime time to try, go with someone with someone who already enjoys fishing. Or try something new with the whole family. And we hope you get hooked! – Sierra Williams, Department of Natural Resources – Fisheries Division With over 3,200 miles of fresh water coastline, countless miles of rivers and streams, nearly 11,000 lakes, and over 100 native species of fish, Michigan is one of the top three states to fish in the country, according to Newsweek Magazine. From trout and salmon to bass and pan fish, there are plenty of options to reel in this weekend. For the kids, check out the event at Camp Nesbit in the Ottawa National Forest. Trout Unlimited, the Michigan DNR, Learn 2 Fish With Us, and the Kenton Ranger District have partnered together to bring a kids fishing derby. Registration for the derby starts at 9 am. And junior anglers take to the water at 1 pm. There is some equipment available at the derby, if your child doesn’t have their own. The Kids fishing derby at Camp Nesbit is available to kids 16 and under. New and traditional events, and sponsors promise to make the day an exciting and educational one for all.

