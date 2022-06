Our current dry spell and heat wave, combined with pumping season are taking its toll on the Edwards Aquifer. As of Wednesday, the aquifer, measured at the J-17 well, dropped below 640 feet for the first time since early 2015. The 10-day average, which is used to trigger restrictions, still sits above the 640 foot mark. However, it is forecast to drop below that threshold soon.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO