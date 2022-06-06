ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wales not going to World Cup in Qatar just to make up the numbers – Robert Page

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iC8v2_0g20BmPI00

Robert Page has warned Wales’ World Cup rivals that they are not going to Qatar to simply make up the numbers.

Wales booked their spot alongside England, the United States and Iran in Group B by beating Ukraine 1-0 in Sunday’s World Cup play-off final in Cardiff.

Victory secured their first appearance at a World Cup since 1958, but Wales showed at Euro 2016 – by reaching the semi-finals – that they can punch well above their weight in major tournaments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkxIL_0g20BmPI00
Wales captain Gareth Bale (centre) led the celebrations at qualifying for a first World Cup since 1958 (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“We’ll show them the respect they deserve but we’re not fearful of anybody,” Wales manager Page told Sky Sports.

“We’ve got that confidence to go into any game.

“We know we’ve got big players that can hurt teams and win games of football.

“Looking at the group, they’re winnable games and anything can happen in a local derby, albeit in Qatar.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhA3C_0g20BmPI00
England, led by Harry Kane, will be in the same World Cup group as Wales in Qatar (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Wales will start out against the United States on the first day of the tournament on November 21.

They will then play Iran on November 25 before meeting England four days later.

“We’ve played against the USA, we know they’re a really strong outfit,” said Page, whose Wales side drew 0-0 with them at Swansea in November 2020.

“We played against their European-based players. It was my first game in charge actually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bI7Lv_0g20BmPI00
USA’s Giovanni Reyna and Wales’ Chris Gunter (left) played in a Swansea friendly between the two countries in November 2020, which ended goalless (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“We’ll go toe-to-toe with anybody. That’s the attitude we’ve got. Bring it on.”

World Cup qualification is set to boost the Football Association of Wales’ coffers by at least £10million.

ITV said its coverage of the World Cup play-off final peaked with 4.6 million viewers, with just under half-a-million of them in Wales, and the FAW expect a surge of interest at grassroots level.

Page also believes that qualifying for Qatar will take the profile of football to new levels in Wales.

“We’ve seen the tides turn slightly with regards to football and rugby,” Page said of Wales, who with its three million population is the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup in November.

“When I was growing up in Tylorstown in the Rhondda, playing rugby was the thing to do, not football.

“But I think the tides have turned now and football has become our number one sport.

“We’ll always be known for rugby, of course we will, but this is massive. This is monumental what we have done in qualifying for a World Cup.

“People like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, those senior players, will absolutely go down in history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oD1N0_0g20BmPI00
Wales’ World Cup group (PA Graphic) (PA Graphics)

Reflecting on Wales’ achievement, Page added: “It’s one of those surreal moments when you wake up and think ‘We’re off to the World Cup’.

“Even at the final whistle last night I was thinking: ‘Is this a cruel dream I’m having’?

“But when you realise it’s reality, it’s such a proud moment for the nation. The only thing the senior players was missing off their CV was a World Cup and I’m so proud of helping them achieve that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ben Stokes and James Anderson halt New Zealand progress at Trent Bridge

Ben Stokes and James Anderson shared four wickets as England held their own against an attacking New Zealand side on day one of the second LV= Insurance Test at Trent Bridge. The tourists had been dealt a major blow on the eve of the match, with captain and key man Kane Williamson ruled out after a positive Covid-19 result, but responded bullishly to the news as they reached 195 for four at tea.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#England#Sky Sports#European#Itv
newschain

Euro 2020 heartbreak inspires James Ward-Prowse to succeed

James Ward-Prowse is using the heartache of missing Euro 2020 as fuel in his bid to make England’s World Cup squad this winter. This time last year the 27-year-old was reeling from the disappointment of being cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the rearranged European Championship. Ward-Prowse...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dan Ballard knows Northern Ireland have plenty to do to reach their goal

Dan Ballard admitted Northern Ireland are a long way off where they need to be to reach their goal of qualifying for Euro 2024. The 22-year-old defender scored his second Northern Ireland goal on Thursday night to offer hope of a late fightback against Kosovo but it was not to be as the match ended in a 3-2 defeat in Pristina.
SOCCER
newschain

Cameron Archer at the double as England Under-21s thump Kosovo

Cameron Archer’s brace inspired England Under-21s to a 5-0 rout of Kosovo. Keane Lewis-Potter’s first Young Lions goal and Anthony Gordon’s strike put Lee Carsley’s side in command before Archer’s second-half double. Ilir Krasniqi’s late own goal compounded Kosovo’s woes and saw England extend their...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kyle Rowe is really delivering just two years after stint with Amazon

Kyle Rowe is on the cusp of a dream Scotland debut just two years after working in an Amazon warehouse to make ends meet. The 24-year-old’s professional career hit problems at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when the winger – who previously specialised at Sevens level – was furloughed and had to find work in a factory in Bathgate.
WORLD
newschain

Stephen Kenny has no doubt he is the right man for Republic role

Stephen Kenny remains adamant that he is the right man for the Republic of Ireland manager’s job. Kenny has found himself under fire in recent days after back-to-back 1-0 defeats by Armenia and Ukraine which have left his side pointless in their new Nations League campaign, which continues with Saturday’s home game against Scotland.
WORLD
newschain

Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month. The Denmark international is expected to join LaLiga giants Barcelona following 10 years at Stamford Bridge. He had not played for the Blues since withdrawing himself from selection on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

EFL urges Derby administrators to prove the club can survive

The English Football League has urged Derby’s administrators to prove the club can survive after Chris Kirchner missed a deadline to show he had the cash to buy the Rams. American businessman Kirchner, who was named as the preferred bidder in April, was given until 5pm on Friday to show he was in a position to complete the deal.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy