Michigan Pet Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership association headquartered in Bloomfield Hills. It advocates for the use of industry best practices in Michigan animal shelters, home-based rescue organizations, and other groups or organizations providing services for companion animals. To this end, it provides training, education, assistance, and creates a forum for idea exchange and support to colleagues in the industry. It also works to affect legislative change at the state and local level to improve the care and treatment of companion animals.

