Ex-Cheltenham captain Will Boyle rejoins Huddersfield on initial two-year deal

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Will Boyle has rejoined Huddersfield on an initial two-year contract.

The 26-year-old central defender was out of contract at League One Cheltenham, who he captained to promotion in 2020-21.

Boyle rejected the Robins’ offer of a new deal to return to the club where he started his career.

The Terriers hold an option for a further year, and head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s website: “As a player and a person, he ticks many of the boxes we look for in players.

“He’s got over 225 appearances behind him, showing he is robust enough to play week in and week out.

“This is a big opportunity for him to show he can play at Sky Bet Championship level – something I know he is determined to prove, from our conversations.”

#Huddersfield#League One Cheltenham
