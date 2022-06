Emagene “Genie” Kennan Honerkamp, formerly of Fayetteville, died in Singapore on 24 April 2022 after a struggle with dementia. She was a joyful, fun-loving grandmother who dearly loved her family and friends. She will be remembered for her kind and gracious southern manners, dry sense of humor, and deep love for her family.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO