The Troy Trojans football team added junior college transfer receiver Mark Ferrell to the team on Thursday. The 6-foot-5-inch, 205-pound Ohio Native comes to Troy after two seasons with Ventura College in California. As a freshman, Ferrell was the top receiver in the Southern California Football Association’s (SCFA) Northern Conference with 32 catches 510 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He earned All-SCFA honors as a freshman and opted to return to Ventura College for his sophomore season in 2021 after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO