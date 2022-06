Construction season continues throughout Michigan and Flint is seeing a lot of it. Most Genesee County residents are aware that there is a lot of construction in the I-475 and I-69 area. The problem is that it is hard to keep it all straight as to what is open and what is closed. Well, get ready for another hiccup in your drive to work starting next week.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO