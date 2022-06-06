ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC nightclub stabbing leaves three hospitalized, police investigating

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a stabbing that left multiple people hospitalized in a downtown Salt Lake City nightclub on Sunday.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident happened inside the Echo Nightclub located near 134 W Pierpont Ave. on Sunday around 12:46 a.m.

Police patrolling the area were alerted by a community member about potential injuries after a fight broke out at the nightclub.

GUN THREATS: Lagoon shut down over reports of drunken gun-wielding suspects

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman both bleeding from injuries. Initially, the cause of the injuries was undetermined after police received conflicting reports of both a stabbing and a shooting.

After investigating, police discovered were no firearms involved. Officers had to use a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding from one of the victims.

Three people were hospitalized including:

  • A 22-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest was transported in critical condition
  • A 20-year-old man who was stabbed initially left the scene before returning to a hospital for treatment
  • A 27-year-old woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries

Two others were injured but did not require hospitalization including:

  • A 29-year-old man was injured during the fight
  • A 21-year-old was injured with a small head wound
REUNION: Adopted Utah man reunites with mother after 20 years, discovers they work at the same hospital

So far, SLCPD says no arrests have been made and the “circumstances leading up to this assault remain unknown.”

“Officers do not believe there is anyone outstanding and that everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for,” says SLCPD.

Police are still asking anyone with information on this case to contact authorities at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-105402.

