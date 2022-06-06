ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queer As Folk Reboot–All Of Your Questions Answered!

By Devon Forward
Parade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased to coincide with LGBT Pride Month in June, Peacock's reboot of the classic queer series Queer As Folk is on the way. The original British series aired on Channel 4 between 1999 and 2000, while Showtime released an American reboot in 2000, which ran for five seasons. Here's...

parade.com

Parade

'And Just Like That...' Season 2 to Feature Samantha—But Not Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... will feature Samantha Jones in Season 2 despite Kim Cattrall refusing to come back to the franchise ever again. Showrunner Michael Patrick King spoke with Variety to discuss the return of the fan-favorite PR whiz character. Variety asked the burning question...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Righteous review – thoughtful horror is soaked in Catholic guilt

The marketing – poster, trailer and the like – for this monochrome low-budget feature is selling The Righteous like it’s a horror film. It’s all dark figures lurking in the murk, ominous, droning synth music and lots of talk of sin, suggesting it issues from the horror subgenre that’s soaked in a Catholic mindset: God v Satan, crime and punishment and, aptly given the cinematography here, black and white morality. But while this feature debut for writer-director-co-star Mark O’Brien is certainly suffused with uncanny dread, it’s much more thoughtful and meditative than it is scary, and barely supernatural until the end. This slipperiness really works in the film’s favour, and suggests that O’Brien, who also gives a tremendous performance here (he’s been in scads of stuff as a character actor, from Marriage Story to Halt and Catch Fire), has proper, big boy directing talent.
RELIGION
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘Step By Step’ Then And Now 2022

Spanning seven seasons and 160 episodes, and anchored by sitcom royalty Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers, it’s no secret why Step by Step is such a beloved sitcom, perhaps the greatest one from the 1990s. It followed the misadventures of a blended family consisting of the Lamberts and the Fosters and still inspires nostalgia to this day.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven' Ending Explained: Questions of Faith and Love

Last Thursday, FX aired the final episode of their latest miniseries, Under the Banner of Heaven. Although the murder mystery central to the story is wrapped up, questions of faith and love abound in the gripping conclusion. For many, this finale may not have contained a lot of surprises. The true-crime drama is based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction book of the same name, which explores the real-life murder of Brenda Lafferty and her 15-month-old daughter, Erica, juxtaposed with the history of Mormonism. Show creator Dustin Lance Black injects many original elements into the series that create an engrossing mystery for viewers who aren’t already familiar with the historical case, as well as a compelling character study for those who are. But what from this finale is fact, and what’s fiction? As we break it down, keep in mind how that question permeates Under the Banner of Heaven to its core.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
People

All About Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum's Wife

Get to know Emilie Livingston. Though currently residing in Los Angeles, the Ontario-native is a Canadian by birth — and has represented her country on the largest stage. Livingston is a professional athlete and former Olympian, having qualified as a rhythmic gymnast in 2000. While competing in the Olympic Games showcased her talents on a global stage, she can still be seen showing them off in a big way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer of “Blasphemous” Film ‘Lady of Heaven’ Says Protests Brought “Huge Publicity,” Discusses On-Screen Portrayals of Prophet Muhammad

An under-the-radar historical feature became headline news in the U.K. this week after it was pulled from two major cinemas chains. Cineworld, followed by Showcase, canceled all screenings of The Lady in Heaven after protests by Muslim groups took place outside cinemas in several British cities. In a statement, Cineworld said that its decision was made to “ensure the safety of our staff and customers.” Written by Islamic scholar and cleric Sheikh Al-Habib, and from first-time feature director Eli King, The Lady of Heaven — which already had a five-week theatrical run in the U.S. without any upset — looks to tell...
MOVIES
Parade

The First 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Is Here

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things on Day 4 of Geeked Week, and in preparation for the upcoming release of Season 4 Volume 2 on July 1, 2022, the streamer just released a sneak peek at what's to come. The new teaser previews the intense battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the mystery of the Upside Down continues.
TV SERIES
rolling out

Ray J slams homophobia from ‘straight’ Black men (video)

Reality star and entrepreneur Ray J sounded off on homophobic Black males and especially the undercover gay males for their doggedly entrenched disdain for the LGBTQ+ community. The 41-year-old star of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood,” held an impromptu video discussion with his fans about advocating for LGBTQ persons....
CELEBRITIES
Slate

HBO’s New Documentary Is About the Early 1970s, but It Couldn’t Be More Timely

“If you start worrying about all the little details,” declares Eleanor Oliver, one of the 70- or 80-something women who are the whip-smart, dry-humored subjects of the new documentary The Janes, co-directed by Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes, “you won’t get anything done.” “That was the beauty of Chicago, I think,” muses the next interviewee to appear on camera, identified onscreen only as “Peaches.” “It was a town where people did stuff.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Private chef in the Hamptons shares inside look at 17 hour workday: ‘Is this everyday?’

A private chef has gone viral this week after sharing a “day in the life” working as a live-in chef in the Hamptons.Meredith is a professional chef and recipe developer known on TikTok as @wishbonekitchen. In a video that has been viewed more than 13m times, Meredith took her followers through her entire workday as she prepared meals for a family living in New York’s wealthy beach community, the Hamptons.After beginning her day at 6.45am, Meredith’s workday as a live-in chef didn’t conclude until more than 16 hours later, at around midnight. Throughout the day, she prepared shakshuka and overnight...
TV & VIDEOS

