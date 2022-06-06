ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Special Olympics dropped COVID-19 vax requirement following threat from state of Florida | Orlando Area News | Orlando

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Olympics/Facebook” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click on to enlarge. After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million high quality, Gov. Ron DeSantis stated Friday that the Particular Olympics USA Video games won’t have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement subsequent week in Orlando. The Florida Division...

State leads the US in fatalities

Support native journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. Florida’s coronavirus demise toll rose quicker in the previous week than another state, although that improve was amongst the state’s smallest since the pandemic began. Federal information reveals the state added 262 victims since...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando lawmaker calls for early suspension of Florida gas tax

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, referred to as for an instantaneous moratorium on the Florida gas tax Friday, calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to take motion and supply “immediate fuel price relief” for Florida residents. DeSantis signed a tax invoice in May that might put...
ORLANDO, FL
Dropped COVID-19 travel restrictions could be boon for Florida economy

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Biden administration introduced that, as of midnight on June twelfth, worldwide vacationers coming to the United States will not want a unfavorable COVID-19 check to get into the nation. Travelers headed to Cancun leaving out of Orlando International Airport mentioned they had been relieved to...
ORLANDO, FL
Showers and thunderstorms expected in South Florida Friday afternoon

The rainfall totals right here throughout the world, selecting up anyplace between two and three inches in some places this night. Alright, so it is lively this afternoon into the early night however we like when the storm is transferring faster as a result of we must always get them out of our hair faster, particularly later this night. Right now, heavy rains nonetheless form of coming down particularly from West Palm down in direction of Lake Worth Beach, Hip Alexa Manalapan Boynton all the way down to delray. So 95 is simply not the street to take in case your plans take you to brower to attend about an hour earlier than if you need to go all the way down to the south due to simply that super quantity of rain. Look at these showers and storms packing *** little extra of *** punch however nonetheless under extreme limits, pokey belle glade again out in direction of that nook of Palm Beach County on the opposite aspect of Clewiston. Got some heavy downpours. Here’s northeastern Palm Beach County so it is nonetheless form of raining across the gardens, Juno, North Palm, getting stories of some flooding round Tequesta proper there round Tequesta drive and *** one *** So be careful once more. This is the time you do not wish to drive in and floodwaters, you simply do not know the way deep it’s. Then we get in direction of martin County some showers and storms nonetheless form of congregating proper now over Palm City to Stewart, again out in direction of Jensen Ryo. Crossing the county line into ST lucy will get *** little bit higher round us. One, up in direction of the spanish lakes space and then indian city you are getting some heavier downpours coming exterior of Okeechobee County. Then up in direction of the north vero Sebastian felt right here, we will deal with this gentle drizzle we’re seeing proper now and ford pierce getting *** little lower than the depth, particularly simply round ford pierce downtown and heading out in direction of Lakewood Park and out in direction of the lake in opposition to some showers congregating proper over the center portion of lake. Oh, alright, so larger is getting *** good form of thought the place these showers and storms shall be headed. But the primary thought transferring ahead is these storms actually have pulsed up so that they’re gonna lose their depth as we take you into the night. So it is gonna be a type of friday evenings chances are you’ll wish to keep indoors, get supply or one thing like that as a result of it is simply going to be form of *** wet, soggy night right here throughout the world and then tomorrow we began off dry. But guess what? We’re nonetheless in the identical sample. So we pop these showers and storms but once more right here throughout the world. Live. Look downtown West Palm Beach. Here’s what it appears to be like like. Again, heavy downpours coming down 90 immediately earlier than the showers and storms moved in nowhere close to the file although. So form of a median day. This is what summertime appears to be like like right here throughout South Florida, we’ve *** good little southwesterly circulate in order that’s pumping in the moisture from the gulf of Mexico and the daytime heating. So that is what’s popping the showers and storms, we do it once more tomorrow earlier than our sample modifications. And as we take *** take a look at the tropics, I’m not monitoring something over the following 5 days. We are good and quiet. All because of our good pal, the Saharan mud. Oh yeah, it is transferring in and we prefer it over the tropical atlantic as a result of it helps squash something from creating. It additionally turns our rain probabilities down as we head in in direction of subsequent week. And it additionally form of ups are allergic reactions, watery eyes on the horizon as we head nearer to the weekend and into subsequent week due to the mud. So return of showers and storms tomorrow afternoon once more. But watch as we head into sunday, the mud form of strikes in. So I believe the showers and storms will favor the west coast shall be an inland bathe. But I believe the protection goes to be decrease on sunday and then into monday with the mud. Right on prime of us, our rain chances are high very, very low at about 20% voting forecast. Looks good solely in the morning, the season working 1 to 2 ft forecast for tomorrow. About two ft or much less showers and storms into the afternoon. Here’s *** take a look at south florida licensed most correct forecasts, Good rain probabilities saturday as we take you into sunday. Look at these rain probabilities actually dropping off. We keep scorching and humid although with excessive temperatures over the following few days In the decrease 70s stiff.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Disturbance in Pacific not expected to threaten South Florida

An space of disturbed climate is brewing south of Mexico in the final neighborhood of Hurricane Agatha, which crossed over to the Atlantic Ocean as a low strain system, dumped rain on South Florida, after which grew to become Tropical Storm Alex, forecasters stated. However, at this level it seems...
FLORIDA STATE
Flood watch in effect through Saturday evening for areas of South Florida

Flood watch in effect through Saturday evening for areas of South Florida. JIM: IT JUST KIND OF ROLLS AROUND IN THERE. MI CHEL:LE TODAY WE HAD QTEUI A BIT OF WEATHER IN OUR AREA BUT IT IS NICE AND CALM. JIM: IT WAS ROUGH IN OUR AREA. AL:EX SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AND FLAGLER COUNTY, BREVARD COUNTY. IT IS LOOKING NEIC OUTSIDE, LOOKING PRETTY GOOD. STILL CLOUD COVER HANGING AROUND, THE WINDS ARE FROM THE SOUTH AT 90 MESIL PER HOUR. WHEN YOU HAVE CLOUD COVER IT DOES NOT ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP QUICKLY AND A BREEZFRE OM THE SOUTH. STILL AT 76 DEGRE,ES HUMIDITY IS QUITE HIGH. TEMPERATURES WILL NOT DROP MUCH MORE FROM HERE. LIVE LOOK FROM RADAR TRACKING SHOWERS FALLING APART. SHOWERS MOVED THROHUG FELLOWSHIP FELL APART BEFORE I5. 7 IT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ITS WAY TO THE EAST AND THAT WILL ALSO FALL APART OVERNIGHT. TEMPERATURES STILL RATHER WARM. 77, SANFORD. 74, MELBOURNE. 72, PALM BAY, PRETTY COMFORTABLE. TEMPERATURE AT THE DOOR, 74 DEGREES. MOST OF US DROP INTO THE LOW TO MID 70’S. OVERNIGHT CLEARING, OTHERWISE EXPECTING MOSTLY CLOUDY AND PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. RIGHT NOW HERE IS THE SET UP. WE HAVE A FRONT THAT IS STAINLLG OUT TO THE NORTH BRINGING A LOT OF SHOWERS AND STORMS, SEVERE STORMS TO THE NORTH. WHAT THIS IS DOING, ITS I DRIVING ALL OF THIS MOISTURE IN FROM THE GULF AND THAT WILL INCREASE RAIN CHANCES THROUGH THE DAY TOMORROW. SHOWERS AND SRMTO START EARLY TOMORROW MORNING. 5:00, WATCHING SHEROWS TRYING TO WORK TOWARD I 75. 8:00 IN THE MORNING, MOSTF O US ARE DRY AND DEALING WITH PATCHY FOG. HERE COMES THAT RAIN. DURING THE NOON HOUR SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE SPREADING WORKING THEIR WAY EAST. INTO THE EVENING HOURS MOST OF THE RN AIACTIVITY FALLS APART EARLY. BY 5:00 MANY OF US ARE DRY. I STILL EXPECT A SPOTTY SHOWERS OR TWO AND BY 10:00 WE ARE DRY. SATURDAY NIGHT PLANS ARE LOONGKI GO OD. WE GET A FEW SHOWERS EARLY IN THE DAY, STORMS FOR THE 3:00 HOUR. DAYTIME HHSIG CLOSE TO WHERE WE SHOULD BE. THE AVERAGE HEIGHT IS 91. 90, ORLANDO. ALONG ETH COASTLINE MOST OF US AROUND THE 90 DEGREE MARK. SHOWERS AND STORMS CONTUEIN FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK. WE KEEP 40% COVERAGE THROUGH THE WEEK AND BY NEXT FRID.
FLORIDA STATE
Two Florida children hospitalized after lightning strike

Two children had been rushed to the hospital after a lightning strike in Brevard County. The ladies had been standing below a palm tree when the strike occurred on Via Salerno Court on Merritt Island round 3:02 p.m. on Friday. A 12-year-old lady was transported to Health First’s Cape Canaveral...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Police: Florida man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

AP – A man discovered lifeless in a Florida lake whereas trying to find Frisbees and different flying discs was missing three limbs after a possible encounter with alligators, police stated Friday. Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo stated in an e mail that the medical expert’s last report...
LARGO, FL

