MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The country hit a grim milestone Thursday. The national average for the price of gas surpassed $5.00 a gallon for the first time. People are having to change their lives to afford to be able to get around. With the average American paying $5.00 or more per gallon and the average Mississippian paying $4.50 a gallon, lives are changing and not for the better. Cutting back is something many families might have to do to get by.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO