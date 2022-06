NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit charged a father and son for dealing drugs while they were out on bond. Deputies said on June 3, multiple agencies raided the father and son’s home. A search turned up a trafficking amount of meth and two guns. We’re told both men were out on bond following a raid on their house by the Sheriff’s Office in Sept. of 2021.

