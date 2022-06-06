ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penngrove, CA

Pedestrian in Penngrove Dies After Getting Hit By Truck

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian has died after ending up in the path of an oncoming pickup truck in unincorporated...

www.ksro.com

ksro.com

Healdsburg House Fire Leaves One Dead Along with Several Pets

Authorities are investigating after a person and several pets died in a house fire in Healdsburg. The person was found dead in the bedroom of the single-story home shortly after eight o’clock Thursday morning. An apartment building behind the home was evacuated, but it was not damaged. Investigators say six people lived in the home. The other five were outside when firefighters got there. One firefighter suffered minor burns and was treated at a hospital, then released. The cause of the fire is not known.
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Teens Killed In ATV Crash In Solano County Were Winters High School Students

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – An ATV crash in Solano County involving three boys ended with two of them dying. Winters High School confirmed Friday that the two boys who died in the crash were students there. They were identified as Noah Lichwa and Michael Bazan, both 14. California Highway Patrol says the three boys were riding the ATV Thursday afternoon when they crashed into a tree on Margaret Lane near Winters. Two of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. The third, age 15, was not seriously hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Man’s Death After Struggle with Santa Rosa Police Ruled Homicide

The death of a man who died following a struggle with Santa Rosa police last November has been ruled a homicide. But, it’s not clear if the police officers involved will face criminal charges. The Sonoma County Sheriff-Coroner says 40-year-old Jordan Pas died by homicide. He was electrically stunned and tackled by police while under the influence of drugs. An official death investigation report says Pas died of cardiac arrest during a physical struggle with law enforcement, with the electrical weapon and cocaine intoxication as factors. Body camera footage shows the officers using stun guns at least three times during the struggle, before Pas lost consciousness.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Sedan Overturns on Mendocino Pass Road Northeast of Covelo

At approximately 2:58 p.m., reports emerged of a Nissan sedan overturning on Mendocino Pass Road, the section of State Route 162 that meanders northeast of Covelo into the Mendocino National Forest. The reporting party told dispatch there was a noticeable smell of gasoline, possibly leaking from the overturned vehicle. As...
COVELO, CA
ksro.com

Fire Contained Near Sonoma Raceway

On the eve of NASCAR weekend at Sonoma Raceway, firefighters managed to stop a small grass fire nearby. It broke out Thursday afternoon in the area of Arnold Drive in Schellville near the raceway’s 50 acre campground. Forward progress was stopped within an hour and it was fully contained within four hours. Estimates say the fire was approximately 1 to 2 acres in size. Cal Fire says the cause is under investigation. The three-day NASCAR weekend begins today with about 50,000 people expected to attend.
SONOMA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Highway 12 [Santa Rosa, CA]

SANTA ROSA, CA (June 7, 2022) – Thursday evening, one individual suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 12. On June 2nd, police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision along Highway 12 around 11:00 p.m. Furthermore, police said the crash happened when a reckless Nissan...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
crimevoice.com

Three in car, two arrested for gun and warrants

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06/02/22 at approximately 11:00 P.M., Deputies were on patrol in the area of Highway 20 and Road A in Redwood Valley, CA. During this time, a Deputy observed a black Dodge Charger being driven by Ashley Lenhart. The Deputy was familiar with Lenhart and knew her to be wanted on multiple misdemeanor arrest warrants, plus her license was suspended and revoked.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Update: 2 arrested for DUI after fatal SF motorcycle crash closes Highway 101 connector ramps

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A motorcyclist died early Tuesday and two suspected DUI drivers were arrested in two multi-vehicle crashes that shutdown a pair of Highway 101 connector ramps in San Francisco Tuesday morning.The fatal incident tied up two freeway ramps and mired traffic in San Francisco for about five hours, triggering a massive traffic backup on the Bay Bridge headed into the city.According to the California Highway Patrol, units responded to reports of a crash on the US-101 southbound to I-80 eastbound elevated connector ramp that involved a Nissan sedan. The car was stopped blocking one of the...
ksro.com

Prescribed Burn Set for 10 Acres in Northern Santa Rosa

A prescribed burn is set for Saturday in northern Santa Rosa. About 10 acres of a state-owned parcel located to the east of Old Redwood Highway just north of Mendocino Avenue will be burned under the direction of the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The property is right next to the burned Fountaingrove Inn which was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The anticipated time for Saturday’s burn is 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. though that may vary depending on weather conditions. A lane closure will be in place in the area to safely accommodate firefighters.
SANTA ROSA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Armed With Firearm and Body Armor Taken into Custody by Pittsburg Police

The Pittsburg Police Department responded to a report of a male wearing body armor and armed with a rifle on Arlington Drive. According to police, the incident began at 8:30 am Thursday when a resident said his roommate was acting strange and that people were out to get him. Before officers arrived, the roommate called back to say the man was walking down Arlington Drive wearing body armor and armed with a rifle.
PITTSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Cotati Officer Injured After DUI Suspect Rams into Patrol Car and Bites Another Officer

A Cotati police sergeant is still recovering after a run in with a DUI suspect last Friday. The suspect is still behind bars, after she allegedly rammed the sergeant’s squad car, and bit a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer. The ordeal started during a child custody exchange at the Cotati Police Department. The father said the child’s mother, the DUI suspect, showed up drunk. Authorities say she got in her car, without the child, and drove off, giving the middle finger to police in pursuit of her. The woman then decided to stop, threw her car in reverse, and rammed the sergeant’s car, causing major damage. The chase ended after she hit two cars in Rohnert Park. She’s accused of fighting and biting an officer who took her into custody. Her blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
COTATI, CA
ksro.com

Robbery Suspect Arrested in Santa Rosa After Flashing Replica Firearm

A robbery suspect has been arrested in Santa Rosa after a short foot pursuit. On Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of a suspect brandishing a firearm in someone’s face stating he was going to, quote, “smoke him.” Police later learned that the suspect attempted to take the victim’s bicycle. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and found the suspect in the area of Harvest Park on Burt Street. The suspect ran from the officer for about 300 yards before giving up. The suspect, 22-year-old Brayan Arambula-Lopez, was detained without incident. Officers found a replica handgun discarded in nearby bushes.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Suspect Who Rammed Car With Cotati Police Sergeant Makes Court Appearance

A 40-year-old Rohnert Park woman has been charged with 13 felony and misdemeanor counts after leading police on a chase that injured a Cotati Police sergeant. The incident happened last week when Christine Marie Dorfer showed up at a child custody exchange at the Cotati Police Department intoxicated. A police sergeant attempted to contact her but she fled in her vehicle. A second sergeant saw the vehicle and pursued it leading to a chase in which Dorfer rammed the patrol car causing minor injuries to the sergeant. Dorfer was arrested at a convenience store on East Cotati Avenue in Rohnert Park but not before biting a Rohnert Park officer. She was arraigned Tuesday for evading police, DUI and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. She is being held in lieu of bail and is expected to return to court Friday to enter a plea.
COTATI, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested and charged with murder, robbery

Originally published as a Union City Police Department Nixle post:. “On Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at approximately 2:10 AM, Union City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Eric Ct and Kenita Way for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a single victim with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted life saving measures. Alameda County Fire/Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was identified as a 43-year-old Union City resident Karim Zepeda Martinez.
UNION CITY, CA

