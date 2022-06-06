Pedestrian in Penngrove Dies After Getting Hit By Truck

A Cotati police sergeant is still recovering after a run in with a DUI suspect last Friday. The suspect is still behind bars, after she allegedly rammed the sergeant’s squad car, and bit a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer. The ordeal started during a child custody exchange at the Cotati Police Department. The father said the child’s mother, the DUI suspect, showed up drunk. Authorities say she got in her car, without the child, and drove off, giving the middle finger to police in pursuit of her. The woman then decided to stop, threw her car in reverse, and rammed the sergeant’s car, causing major damage. The chase ended after she hit two cars in Rohnert Park. She’s accused of fighting and biting an officer who took her into custody. Her blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

COTATI, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO