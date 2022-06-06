ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainsboro Township, NJ

Social Media Threat Prompts Increase Police Presence At South Jersey School District

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A threat posted on social media prompted an increase police presence at a South Jersey school district, authorities said.

The threat was posted online about High School North in the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District during the late afternoon on Sunday, June 5, according to a joint release from the West Windsor and Plainsboro Police Departments.

A thorough investigation determined the source of the threat and deemed it to be non-credible, police said.

Each of the schools within the district were set to remain on an in-person schedule for Monday, June 6 with an increased police presence throughout the district.

“Please know that the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District takes the safety and security of our staff and our children seriously,” said District Superintendent David Aderhold, Ed.D.

“WW-P strives to provide our students and staff members with a safe and secure environment in which to work, learn and grow. To that end, we would like to thank those who supported the investigation, specifically our students who brought this concern forward and our West Windsor and Plainsboro Police Officers.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Missing PA Children Found Safe In Virginia (UPDATE)

Two Pennsylvania children who were reported missing and endangered Thursday, June 9 have been found safe, authorities said. Aaliah King, 4, and Braelyn King, 5, were found with their dad in Fredricksburg, VA, Wyomissing police said Friday, June 10. Eden Matthews, 22, fled with her children from the Delaware Avenue...
WYOMISSING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainsboro Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
West Windsor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Plainsboro Township, NJ
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Killed, Three Hospitalized Following Serious Crash On I-81: PA State Police

Two people have died and three people have been hospitalized following a serious crash along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 9, state police say. An unidentified man and woman were in a 2018 Hyundai Electra traveling southbound when they crossed over the grassy median for an unknown reason striking a 2018 Subaru Outback according to the release by state police.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#High School#South Jersey
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors In These Maryland Counties

Mask mandates in Maryland are being eased by federal health officials as the state recovers from the surge of new infections in early spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving some parts of the state still encouraged to continue masking up indoors.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Man, 57, Killed In Dump Truck Crash

A 57-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck, authorities confirmed. The dump truck collided with another vehicle and hit a traffic sign support post near East 4th Street and Emery Street in Bethlehem just before 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, authorities said. Front...
BETHLEHEM, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Outside Bucks Grocery Store Dies After Crash: PD

A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from N.J. lake

A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was puled from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while trying to swim across Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Beat Children With A Belt: St. Mary's County Sheriff

A 28-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly beating children with a belt in Maryland, authorities announced. Tyrone Deangelo Dove, 29, of California, allegedly used a belt to strike two minors multiple times, the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office said. The children suffered injuries on their thighs, legs, and hips, on Saturday, May 28, authorities said.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Daily Voice

PA State Rep. From Lebanon County Begins Cancer Treatment

Pennsylvania State Representative Russ Diamond has announced that he has prostate cancer. He released the statement on his "Treatable Cancer Diagnosis" on Thursday, June 9. “Beth and I recently learned I have treatable prostate cancer that was thankfully detected early. My doctors made the diagnosis after regular checkups and screenings revealed abnormalities."
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy