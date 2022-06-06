Social Media Threat Prompts Increase Police Presence At South Jersey School District

A threat posted on social media prompted an increase police presence at a South Jersey school district, authorities said.

The threat was posted online about High School North in the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District during the late afternoon on Sunday, June 5, according to a joint release from the West Windsor and Plainsboro Police Departments.

A thorough investigation determined the source of the threat and deemed it to be non-credible, police said.

Each of the schools within the district were set to remain on an in-person schedule for Monday, June 6 with an increased police presence throughout the district.

“Please know that the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District takes the safety and security of our staff and our children seriously,” said District Superintendent David Aderhold, Ed.D.

“WW-P strives to provide our students and staff members with a safe and secure environment in which to work, learn and grow. To that end, we would like to thank those who supported the investigation, specifically our students who brought this concern forward and our West Windsor and Plainsboro Police Officers.”