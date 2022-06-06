Cherokee County Youth Football League Sign-Ups Extended

The name of the man shot and killed by law enforcement during a bizarre incident in Gadsden Thursday morning, has now been released. The subject, Robert Tyler White, age 32 from Bunnlevel, North Carolina, was shot in a scuffle occurring at around 9:30am outside Walnut Park Elementary School, near the old Republic Steele plant; the coroner reportedly stated that the man had been living in the Gadsden area but a news release later issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said White was from North Carolina. Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick said a total of 34 children were in the school at the time of the incident, as a Summer literacy Camp for elementary-age children was taking place.

