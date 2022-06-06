ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Youth Football League Sign-Ups Extended

By Marc Summers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherokee County Youth Football League signups have...

On-Going Police Presence Reported at Walnut Park School in Gadsden

Details are sketchy however the Gadsden EMA Facebook page contained the message saying “Please avoid the area of Walnut Park around the school. There is an ongoing police incident. All children at the school are safe. Please avoid that area and further information will be provided as needed.”. That...
GADSDEN, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, June 10th

Michael George, age 38 of Villa Rica, Georgia – Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Using False ID to Avoid Arrest and Resisting Arrest;. Marlon Simmons, age 65 of Gadsden – Bond Revocation;. and. Jerry Angle, age 27 of Centre – Court Order. Arrests are based on...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Name of “Suspicious” Man Fatally Shot During Scuffle Outside Gadsden Area Elementary School Now Revealed

The name of the man shot and killed by law enforcement during a bizarre incident in Gadsden Thursday morning, has now been released. The subject, Robert Tyler White, age 32 from Bunnlevel, North Carolina, was shot in a scuffle occurring at around 9:30am outside Walnut Park Elementary School, near the old Republic Steele plant; the coroner reportedly stated that the man had been living in the Gadsden area but a news release later issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said White was from North Carolina. Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick said a total of 34 children were in the school at the time of the incident, as a Summer literacy Camp for elementary-age children was taking place.
GADSDEN, AL
2 Vehicle Accident Occurred on County Road 24 Thursday Afternoon

UPDATED: At approx. 4:00pm Thursday we received reports of a 2 vehicle accident that took place on County Road 24 and County Road 19. There were two confirmed injuries who were taken to the Rome Trauma Center for treatment. Alabama State Troopers as well as the Mt. Weisner Fire Department,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
“Hit and Run” Wreck Reported on Alexis Road Thursday Morning

We had a report of a “Hit and Run” wreck occurring in Centre on Thursday morning. According to reports, there was a two-vehicle accident taking place on Alexis Road in front of Larry’s Towing just after 9:00am – with one of the vehicles leaving the scene. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.
CENTRE, AL
“Pirate’s Bay Water Park” Re-Opens

Pirate’s Bay Water Park in Leesburg has re-opened following what was reportedly an employee walk-out earlier this week, spurred in large part by what many have called “safety concerns”. Some concerns reportedly included: exceeding park capacity, failing to have a proper number of lifeguards on duty in...
LEESBURG, AL
Two Air-Lifted for Treatment Following Collision on Highway 411 Wednesday

Two people were air-lifted for treatment following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 411 near Macedonia Road around 2:00pm Wednesday (June 8th). Both were taken to the emergency room at Kennestone Hospital. No information regarding the condition of either individual has been released. According to reports that collision involved a BMW...
ROME, GA
High Speed Chase Involving a Motorcycle

At approximately 4:15pm on Wednesday, law enforcement began pursuing a motorcycle along County Road 7 in Leesburg. The motorcycle then turned north onto Highway 411 into Centre, then left on the bypass, and left on Cedar Bluff Road. The motorcycle finally came to a stop at around 4:30pm in a...
LEESBURG, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, June 8th

Jessica Church, age 41 of Rome, Georgia – Fugitive from Justice;. Alan Wilson, age 22 of Centre – Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment (two counts) and Resisting Arrest;. David Dunaway, age 33 of Wellington – Bond Revocation;. David Johnson, age 35 of Fairfield – Failure to Appear...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Suspect Dead After Shooting Outside of a Gadsden School

A shooting took place today outside of a Gadsden elementary school leaving one person dead. The incident took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. outside Walnut Park Elementary School. The school is located in the Walnut Park section of Gadsden near the old Republic Steel plant. Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony...
GADSDEN, AL
Trauma Patients Now Have Quicker Access to Emergency Care

The helipad will provide quicker and more direct access for trauma patients requiring treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Care Center (ECC). The helipad sits on the North Second Avenue entrance to the ECC. The new, raised helipad will have direct elevator access to trauma bays and will allow ambulance...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Mrs. Erma Virginia McKnight

The family will have a memorial service Saturday, June 11th from 12pm until 2pm at the Centre City Park. Survivors include Husband, Hubert McKnight of Cedar Bluff. Daughters Marie Nelson (James Pinson) of Cedar Bluff, Sallie Gail Slayton (Terry Slayton) of Centre, Leann Hainds (Lee Hill) from Gaylesville and Margie Johnson from Snipesville, GA. A sister, half brother, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, special friends Ronnie Butles, James Cline, Don Cline, Ricky Wiggins, Amanda Mirade, Jamie Cline, Shirley Paynes, Russell Wiggins, Dean Barnwell and John Hainds also survive. Adopted daughter, Wanda Moores, Adopted grandchildren, Damien Cline, Jace Cline, and A.J. Pinson.
CENTRE, AL

