Cherokee County Youth Football League Sign-Ups Extended

The family will have a memorial service Saturday, June 11th from 12pm until 2pm at the Centre City Park. Survivors include Husband, Hubert McKnight of Cedar Bluff. Daughters Marie Nelson (James Pinson) of Cedar Bluff, Sallie Gail Slayton (Terry Slayton) of Centre, Leann Hainds (Lee Hill) from Gaylesville and Margie Johnson from Snipesville, GA. A sister, half brother, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, special friends Ronnie Butles, James Cline, Don Cline, Ricky Wiggins, Amanda Mirade, Jamie Cline, Shirley Paynes, Russell Wiggins, Dean Barnwell and John Hainds also survive. Adopted daughter, Wanda Moores, Adopted grandchildren, Damien Cline, Jace Cline, and A.J. Pinson.
