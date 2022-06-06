ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach police officer fired after being arrested on sexual battery charge

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
A Fernandina Beach police officer is out of a job after he was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery and battery, the Fernandina Beach Police Department said.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on May 30 by a person who said they had been the victim of a “date rape” the evening before, FBPD said.

Investigators found “probable cause” to charge then-FBPD officer John Finley, 33, with battery and sexual battery in relation to the incident, which took place while Finley was off-duty.

FBPD said it conducted an investigation and “based on the details that led to the arrest,” the City of Fernandina Beach decided to terminate Finley’s employment.

Finley was most recently employed by FBPD on March 20, 2022 after working with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and has previously served with FBPD.

As of late Monday morning, Finley was still in the Nassau County Jail on a $507,508 bond.

