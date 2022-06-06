ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

 4 days ago
Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on...

