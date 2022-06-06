Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

On Saturday, June 4th, shortly after 11:00 pm, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Prairie Street for a possible DUI accident. A silver Lincoln sedan had struck a Toyota SUV that was parked along the street. The driver of the sedan was 31-year-old Clayton McDermot of Monmouth who said he was coming home from a friend’s house and was talking on the phone during the crash. Officers observed numerous alcoholic containers on the floor of the vehicle, and McDermot was emitting a strong alcoholic odor and slurring his words. A field sobriety test indicated signs of impairment and McDermot was arrested. Back at the Public Safety Building, McDermot refused to provide a breath sample. He was then transported to the Knox County Jail. McDermot was charged with Driving Under the Influence – A2, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

