ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pete Buttigieg Tests Positive for COVID

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Twitter that he has...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
TheDailyBeast

Bernie Sanders Warns Democrats to Change Course Now to Avoid Midterm Disaster

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has warned the Democratic Party that it will face disaster in November’s midterm elections if it doesn’t change course. “You really can’t win an election with a bumper sticker that says: ‘Well, we can’t do much, but the other side is worse,’” the hard-line socialist said in an interview Tuesday. “The Republicans stand an excellent chance of gaining control of the House and quite possibly the Senate.” The Vermonter added that while the GOP’s anti-abortion position and opposition to stricter gun laws could help the Dems at the ballot box, he thinks those issues alone will not be enough to allow the Democrats to “march to victory.” Instead, Sanders says the party leadership should recognize that it will remain unable to do what it wants due to two centrists—Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)—holding deciding votes, adding that a Newt Gingrich-esque “Contract With America” is needed to make a successful case for more Democratic power in 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Editor Chris Stirewalt Expected to Go Before Jan. 6 Committee

Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt is expected to testify in front of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee on Monday. The former top editor, fired from Fox News in light of calling the state of Arizona for Joe Biden, now works for Nexstar’s NewsNation. “I should first disclose, I should say that I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday. And so just, in full disclosure that,” he said on-air Friday morning. Stirewalt said in August that before being canned he had a “terrible feeling of humiliation.” (Fox News didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Abbott Alerted to Product-Safety Concerns Months Earlier Than Previously Known

According to sources for and documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Abbott was alerted to product-safety issues at its Michigan infant-formula plant in February, 2021, shifting the publicly-acknowledged timeline of public-safety concerns up by months. A complaint filed under the U.S. Labor Department in February, 2021 by a former employee alleged a range of problems at the facility, including failing equipment and inadequately tested formula, a person familiar with the incident told the Journal. A government official told the newspaper that the Labor Department gave the complaint to Abbott and the FDA that same month, and that Abbott submitted a formal response two months later, saying that they could not confirm the allegations. Yet in the timeline presented at congressional hearings last month, the FDA only acknowledged a complaint about product-safety concerns that was filed by the same employee in October, 2021—eight months after the initial filing.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Brookings Puts Retired General President on Leave Amid FBI Investigation

The Brookings Institution placed its illustrious president on administrative leave Wednesday amid a federal probe into his role in an illegal lobbying campaign on behalf of Qatar. Retired Gen. John Allen—who directed U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan before taking charge at the prestigious think-tank in 2017—has also had his electronic data seized as part of the federal investigation. Allen is suspected of lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the Qatari government during a diplomatic crisis in 2017 in which neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf imposed sanctions on Qatar for allegedly supporting Islamist extremists. The retired general, who reportedly makes over $1 million a year in his role at Brookings, has not been charged with any crimes. In an affidavit supporting a search warrant, an FBI agent claimed there was “substantial evidence” that Allen had broken a foreign lobbying law and even hidden “incriminating” documents.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Political Violence Became Normal Right Before Our Eyes

America is losing its mind. A man accused of killing a former Wisconsin judge reportedly had a hit list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Meanwhile, an armed California man traveled to Washington, D.C., with the goal of killing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy