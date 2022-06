With most of the schools now on summer break, I thought it might be helpful to investigate what activities for the youth of our neighborhood will be available. It turns out there are quite many summer activities right here in our April Sound community. First, the Summer Junior Tennis Program is well underway and will run through Aug. 18, but registration continues on an open basis. The lessons are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for different age levels. Ages 5-7, 8-10 and 10-12 meet from 10:30 until 11:30. Ages 11 -18 meet Monday and Wednesday from 4:00-5/5:30. To sign up for the tennis program you may email Russ Angell at russellangell@clubcorp.com or phone the tennis center at 936-588-7230.

TENNIS ・ 19 HOURS AGO