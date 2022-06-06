ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

30-year-old Michael S Harmon dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 30-year-old Michael S Harmon, of Madison, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on Friday evening near the Robertson County line. The fatal car crash took place on Whites Creek Pike [...]

