CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team took the top spot in the year-end ITA Southeast Region rankings, as announced Wednesday night. This is the first time the Hurricanes have finished first since the regions realigned in 2010 and Miami became part of the Southeast. In addition, Miami has now finished top-six in the ITA Southeast Region every year since then, including taking a top-four spot all but twice (2018 and 2021).

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO