Apex, NC

Apex Pride planners remove Drag Queen Story Hour event from festival

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Apex, N.C. — Event planners in Apex are getting backlash for canceling a Drag Queen Story Hour event, one of several activities planned for the upcoming Apex Pride Festival. June is Pride Month, and events supporting and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community are planned across the state and around the...

#Drag Queens#Volunteers#Drag Queen Story Hour#Pride Month#Racism#Lgbtqia
