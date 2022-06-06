ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Almost American TPB

By AIPT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2008, husband-and-wife Russian intelligence operatives walked into the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic and made a deal to trade secrets for new lives....

aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Jurassic League #2

Brontozarro has invaded Supersaur’s home village, and now the super-powered sauropod must defend his home and the humans who have raised him since his arrival on Earth. But will he be strong enough to defeat this strange foe, or will he need the help of Wonderdon and Bat Walker, who are both converging on his location? A whole new Trinity assembles for the first time in this adventure that will need to be seen to be believed!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1

“The shield isn’t what you think. It’s not your symbol. It’s theirs.” The shield is one of the most iconic images in the world. It stands for hope, justice and the protection of the innocent. It also holds a secret, undiscovered until now, that will change the way Steve Rogers views the 20th century…and how he chooses to fight in the 21st. Nothing is what it appears in this game-changing Captain America run by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Stormbreaker Carmen Carnero (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL, STAR).
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Iron Fist #4

The mysterious new IRON FIST’S past comes calling! It’s a race against the clock to stop an untimely resurrection…but first he’ll have to fight his way past two IMMORTAL WEAPONS: FAT COBRA and the BRIDE OF NINE SPIDERS!. Written by: Alyssa Wong. Art by: Michael YG,...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #3

It’s not in the Corinthian’s nature to save a life—but if he wants to understand the nature of the Smiling Man, he’s going to have to protect one of the few people to have ever seen him. Unfortunately, considering the strict orders he’s been given by Dream, saving a life very much endangers his own…
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Poison Ivy’ #1 is a successful, character driven story

After some drastic changes to her very being, Dr. Pamela Isley is on a soul-searching road trip in Poison Ivy #1. In it, writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara create a deeper exploration of a character that has been through hell and back. The story in Poison Ivy...
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3

Ghost Spider’s time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues! Gwen has landed in her universe’s 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America’s shield?!. Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse (2022) #3. Writer. Artist: Jodi Nishijima. Colors: Juan Fernandez. Letters: Ariana Maher. Cover: David Nakayama. Release Date:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Flashpoint Beyond’ #2 review: Everything matters and connects

The Clockwork Killer story arrives at chapter two today, and I have to say this issue was jam-packed with entertainment, clues, beautiful art, and moments that will make you do some double-takes. Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, and Jeremy Adams have a very worthwhile mystery for us, the readers, and quite the lead character who believes that none of it matters. I appreciate that the momentum picked up with this issue, and here are some new insights into the series.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batgirls #7

With the Batgirls’ damaged reputation still on the line and repairs on the Clock Tower well under way, Babs just might have finally found the key to their redemption. Meanwhile, serial killer the Hill Ripper is still on the loose! The girls receive their first major break in the case from an unlikely source—unfortunately for them, the main suspect is among the most enigmatic and dangerous villains in all of Gotham!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: I Am Batman #10

How do you stop a killer who feels nothing: no pain, no emotion a killer who believes their actions only make the world a better, more beautiful place by exposing the literal and figurative ugliness of the rich and powerful? The more important question for Batman as he squares off with Manray…what if he can’t stop him?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2

WITNESS LOKI 2099! THE PRINCE OF LIES—last survivor of Asgard’s Ragnarok, sponsored by ALCHEMAX’s Aesir program—is now THE PRINCE OF OUTCASTS. While THE CABAL preys upon society’s dregs, LOKI schemes to resurrect Asgard on his own terms. But when Loki’s involved, can mischief be far behind? What’s the secret of Loki’s last trick, and how does it affect the future of Asgard and Midgard alike?
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Nubia: Queen of the Amazons’ #1 is a dull start

Stephanie Williams and Alitha Martinez take Queen Nubia on a mission outside of Themyscira in Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1. Out this week, the issue opens with a mysterious assassin who is tracking down an amulet. These opening pages drawn by Martinez are exciting enough a place to start, but then Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 becomes a slog. Readers are introduced to page after page of characters on Themyscira. While it’s admirable that Stephanie Williams and Alitha Martinez are showing readers who these characters are through vignettes rather than telling the audience, these moments on Themyscira aren’t particularly engaging. There are lots of characters, but not a lot of reason to care.
COMICS
aiptcomics

AfterShock First Look: Last Line #1

Sally Hazzard just had the worst day of her life: While on a usual shift as a driver for the tube, the unthinkable happened when a man is pushed in front of her train and killed. But…there’s something strange here. Sally swears the man was pushed but her supervisors, witnesses...
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #2

Another hard-hitting series of tales told in a limited palette of black, white and red, by today’s top creators! Benjamin Percy and Vanesa R. Del Rey have Moon Knight seek out an odd favor from Doctor Strange! Moon Knight’s four personalities come together to debrief the night’s events in a story by David Pepose and Leonardo Romero! And Marc Spector’s mercenary past comes back to haunt him in an adventure by Patch Zircher!
COMICS
aiptcomics

New Mutants #30 gets giant-size 40th anniversary issue

Marvel Comics has revealed New Mutants #30 is getting giant-sized treatment this September. Written by Vita Ayala and Alyssa Wong, the issue will feature art by Alex Lins, Jason Loo, Emma Kubert, and more. Marvel is calling it a mosaic love letter dedicated to the mutant youngsters who have become the beacon and hope of a new generation of X-Men. New Mutants #30 celebrates four decades’ worth of the joys and tribulations of being young, brave and gifted in the world of X.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Crossover, Volume 2: The Ten Cent Plague’ review

The elevator pitch for Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw’s Crossover would be “Under the Dome meets Ready Player One, but with comic book characters”. Sure, most of the characters were from Image, which publishes this title, but the two creators also make good use of other publishers’ creations, whilst telling a bombastic adventure story that takes the comic book world and overlaps with our world, meshing the two realities. To really appreciate the comic, you ought to have some comics history, as well as how superhero comics work, particularly in relation to their crossover events.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

