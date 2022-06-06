EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Almost American TPB

Stephanie Williams and Alitha Martinez take Queen Nubia on a mission outside of Themyscira in Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1. Out this week, the issue opens with a mysterious assassin who is tracking down an amulet. These opening pages drawn by Martinez are exciting enough a place to start, but then Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 becomes a slog. Readers are introduced to page after page of characters on Themyscira. While it’s admirable that Stephanie Williams and Alitha Martinez are showing readers who these characters are through vignettes rather than telling the audience, these moments on Themyscira aren’t particularly engaging. There are lots of characters, but not a lot of reason to care.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO