31-year-old mother dead, 3 children injured after a fiery crash in Porter Ranch; father arrested (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On late Thursday night, a 31-year-old woman lost her life while her three children suffered injuries following a fiery, single-vehicle accident in Porter Ranch while the father was arrested on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 11:50 p.m. on the westbound side of the 118 Freeway near Reseda Boulevard [...]

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO