Violent weekend in San Jose claims 2 lives, including Safeway employee killed in shooting at store
It was a violent weekend in the South Bay over the weekend. Gunfire in San Jose claimed two lives in a span of about eight hours including a victim at a Safeway store, according to authorities. Police spent most of the day at the store in the Willow Glen neighborhood. RELATED: San Jose police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other In the parking lot, family members broke down when they learned the Safeway employee who was killed was a relative. Investigators say the victim was in an altercation with a man prior to the shooting that happened around 3:30a.m. on Sunday. Police have made no arrests. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
