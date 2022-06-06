ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

Violent weekend in San Jose claims 2 lives, including Safeway employee killed in shooting at store

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDEOg_0g1zyApW00

It was a violent weekend in the South Bay over the weekend.

Gunfire in San Jose claimed two lives in a span of about eight hours including a victim at a Safeway store, according to authorities.

Police spent most of the day at the store in the Willow Glen neighborhood.

RELATED: San Jose police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other

In the parking lot, family members broke down when they learned the Safeway employee who was killed was a relative.

Investigators say the victim was in an altercation with a man prior to the shooting that happened around 3:30a.m. on Sunday.

Police have made no arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0g1zyApW00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in fatal San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 23-year-old man suspected in a May shooting death in East San Jose was arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday. Carlos Espinoza, of San Jose, was taken into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 17 fatal shooting of a man near South King Road and Hermocilla Way. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family of slain San Jose Safeway worker devastated by tragic loss

SAN JOSE -- As police hunt for his killer, the family of the Safeway employee who was fatally shot at a San Jose store early Sunday is deep in mourning, left with tears, memories and questions.Wearing his baby brother Manny's Raiders' jersey, Guillermo Huizar is heartbroken. ALSO READ: 'His family is broken right now;' Safeway shooting victim identified; gunman at large"I miss him. I miss him so much. I wish he'd come home soon, you know," he told KPIX5. Manny Huizar is not coming home. The 24-year-old described as hard-working, dedicated and sweet was gunned down inside the Safeway he worked at for...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose man arrested in May slaying near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A 23-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the May 17 fatal shooting near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course. San Jose police said Carlos Espinoza was being held in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Carlos David Tovar.The incident began in the evening hours. Officers responded to the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way to investigate a call of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Even though officers provided life-saving measures, Tovar died of his injuries.During the investigation, detectives developed evidence that Espinoza was a suspect in the case. On June 3, officers took Espinoza into custody.A motive of the shooting has not been released. It was San José's 11th homicide of the year.Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Van den Broeck #3829 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3272@sanjoseca.gov
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunman remains at large in fatal San Jose Safeway worker shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Friends created a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk of a San Jose Safeway Monday as homicide detectives searched for clues to identify the gunman and a possible motive in Sunday's deadly shooting."It's just shocking to see essentially a murder go down in my neighborhood, I can walk right across the street here and it's just horrifying to hear that someone was killed here," said Frank Nunley, a San Jose resident who lives nearby. "This is my store here, I've been coming here now for about 20 years."The shooting happened inside the Safeway location in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Safeway#San Jose#South Bay#Violent Crime#Ryancurrytv#Abc7 News
KTVU FOX 2

Home invasion criminals target San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Tuesday released car dash-cam video that shows a home invasion in progress. Police investigators said this type of surveillance video is key in building a case against these alleged criminals. However, one family is left shaken, and one neighborhood is now living...
SAN JOSE, CA
Concord News Journal

San Jose police responded to two deadly shootings over the weekend

San Jose, California – Two fatal shootings in San Jose over the weekend prompted the response of the police. Officers were sent to the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive after receiving a report of a shooting at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. When responding officers got to the scene, they found a man in critical condition with injuries that seemed to be life-threatening. Later, the man died as a result of his injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain View police arrest teen who shot mail carrier with pellet gun

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a teenager who allegedly shot a letter carrier with a pellet gun in Mountain View Monday afternoon.Mountain View Police received reports of a letter carrier who was shot with an unknown object in the 2000 block of Jardin Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m. The letter carrier told police that a teenager drove up next to him, rolled down his window, and "shot rocks" at him. The suspect then drove away in a gray sedan towards Los Altos. The letter carrier was not injured. Officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to collar the suspect....
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Arrested on Suspicion of Starting Fire at San Jose Church

A person was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire at a church near San Jose State University, the fire department said. The blaze at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, at 405 S. 10th St., left the interior with significant damage. Witnesses at the scene alerted arriving police officers...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man gets 7 years in prison for violent 7-Eleven outburst

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for a violent outburst that took place at a 7-Eleven in February. Dennis Marrow, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a court order. On February 16 at approximately 8:50 p.m., […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: San Mateo man arrested on $2.5 million warrant, possible third strike

A San Mateo County man has reportedly been arrested on a $2.5 million warrant, which police say may also be his third strike under California law. Police had been searching for 42-year-old Arnell Clark, a known transient, ever since he allegedly violated his parole by disabling his ankle monitor and failing to check in with his parole officer, police said.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two men killed in Oakland within in hour

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two homicides that occurred within an hour of each other. The first death was reported just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard after being alerted to gunfire by ShotSpotter technology, police said. When they got there, a...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police seek help finding missing at-risk woman

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN)– Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman on Wednesday morning. Andrea Goulet, 83, was last seen at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday walking away from the Tice Oaks senior facility at 2150 Tice Valley Boulevard. Goulet is described as White, with white hair, wearing a gray shirt and […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Customer seen on video stealing laptop from Antioch pizza shop

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a woman who was seen on video stealing a laptop from an Antioch pizza shop. The incident unfolded at Aladino's Pizza on Sunset Drive. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the woman first gave staff a hard time, and when the employees left the front counter she picked up a laptop and left.
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

San Jose Safeway employee fatally shot after dispute early Sunday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
pawboost.com

Lost Cat in San Jose, CA 95127

"Rocky managed to tear the screen from a window and fell out, I don’t know if he is hurt or just hiding, he has gotten out once before and was found, he is probably hiding somewhere dark and quiet. I’m a disabled veteran due to a spine injury and he is the only company I have, it would mean the world to me for him to be home safe."
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two die, one wounded in overnight East Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Homicide detectives were unraveling the circumstances surrounding a pair of overnight shootings in Oakland that claimed the lives of two men.According to Oakland police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard at around 11 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.  Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the man succumbed to his injuries.Police told The East Bay Times, the shooting victim was a 36-year-old San Leandro man. His 34-year-old wife was in stable condition.Homicide detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation. No other...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy