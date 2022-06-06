HPD officer assaulted during trespassing arrest

A SEARCH WARRANT IN NORTHERN ALABAMA HAS RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ON WEDNESDAY, MEMBERS OF COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, MADISON COUNTY NARCOTICS UNIT, THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION, ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, EXECUTED THE WARRANT AT A PROPERY ON EAST SIXTH STREET IN MUSCLE SHOALS. THE SEARCH RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 22 POUNDS OF UNCUT COCAINE AND ALMOST 2 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN ADDITION SCALES, PLASTIC BAGGIES, GUNS, AND $29,601 DOLLARS. THE APPROXIMATE STREET VALUE OF THE DRUGS WAS ESTIMATED AT 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS. VICTOR HERNANDEZ GARCIA WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL. GARCIA IS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO