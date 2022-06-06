HPD officer assaulted during trespassing arrest

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – This past weekend involved multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking charges across Cullman County for the Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, June 6, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jon Austin Hilton Bailey, 38, of Crane Hill (pictured above) for multiple outstanding warrants.
He was charged with: FTA/burglary, FTA/possession of burglary tools, FTA/possession of methamphetamine, FTA/possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA/illegal possession of prescription medication and an FTA/traffic violation.
On Saturday, June 4, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin Community.
K-9 Tazer was deployed which resulted in a subsequent search of the vehicle. Narcotics and paraphernalia were located as...
