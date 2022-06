LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village and town of Lake George are two separate entities. The scope of their respective business encompasses different amounts of space – the village is everything walkable from Canada Street within a small radius, while the town covers around 36 square miles. Much of the governance of Lake George’s tourist economy is handled by the former, while the town operates a supervisor’s office, highway department and other services.

