Man killed in east Bakersfield died from gunshot wound to head: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot last month in east Bakersfield near Mercado Latino died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials.
Israel Ramirez, 30, of Bakersfield died at Kern Medical about an hour after being shot the morning of May 21 at the northwest corner of Chamberlain Avenue and Harold Way, officials said.
