Man killed in east Bakersfield died from gunshot wound to head: coroner

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot last month in east Bakersfield near Mercado Latino died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials.

Israel Ramirez, 30, of Bakersfield died at Kern Medical about an hour after being shot the morning of May 21 at the northwest corner of Chamberlain Avenue and Harold Way, officials said.

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

