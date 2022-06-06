ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket to close public buildings to honor Juneteenth

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAWTUCKET, R.I. – The City of Pawtucket will honor Juneteenth this year, giving city employees a day off, Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday. Since Juneteenth will fall on a Sunday this year, all city buildings...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 2

Related
Turnto10.com

PVDFest makes full return to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence’s signature outdoor festival returns at full strength this weekend. PVDFest is back for the first time since 2019. It started Friday and runs through Sunday. PVDFest is a massive street fair in the capital city that features art, music and numerous nods to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Public safety top priority as PVDFest returns for first time since 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence’s iconic outdoor festival is back. PVDFest made its return for the first time since 2019. With thousands of people expected to flood the capital City’s streets, public safety is a concern for many. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza kicked off PVDFest weekend Friday...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Woonsocket elected officials threaten to violate 1st Amendment rights if Pride organizers criticize them

On Monday, June 6 the Woonsocket City Council took up a routine request from Rebuild Woonsocket to get a permit to hold the second annual Pride celebration in the city’s World War II Memorial Park. Last year, as Woonsocket city officials pushed back against the event the celebration morphed into a protest march. [See: First ever Woonsocket Pride celebration]
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Government
independentri.com

Council removes Galilee Advisory board member

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — In a move described as “awkward,” Al Alba — a staunch advocate for Narragansett to redevelop the former Lighthouse Inn property — has been removed from the Galilee Advisory Committee. The Town Council voted unanimously Monday to strip Alba of his membership...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation: Route 10 repairs postponed by two weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the planned Route 10 repairs have been postponed by two weeks. Part of where Route 10 meets Route 6 was initially going to be closed starting next Friday, but it was moved to June 24. It will reopen at 5 a.m. on June 27.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI car tax set to be eliminated one year early

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Goodbye, car tax. State leaders announced Thursday they plan to eliminate the much-derided Rhode Island motor vehicle excise tax this year, one year ahead of schedule. The tax was already being phased out under a law that passed five years ago, with the state reimbursing cities and towns for the lost […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Pawtucket City Hall#African American
Turnto10.com

Crisis in the Classroom: NBC 10 I-Team puts school safety to the test

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Is your child's school safe?. The NBC 10 I-Team dug deeper into that complicated question by asking every district in Rhode Island for their security protocols. Several schools districts did not respond to our request, including Providence, Barrington, Central Falls, Chariho, East Greenwich, Bristol-Warren, Pawtucket,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Marijuana Legalization: What Does It Mean for EG?

Now that marijuana has been legalized, there are questions about what it might look like here in East Greenwich. The state commission will be designating where in 6 zones the 24 pot shops will go (there are medical marijuana dispensaries in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth now, with six more in the planning stages). Each community is an “opt in” for a shop unless it holds a referendum and local voters decide they do not want one. There are financial repercussions. If a community says it does not want a marijuana store in their community, they will not receive any revenue from the state tax on marijuana sales. All other communities will get some of the tax receipts, with an additional 3 percent for those communities that actually end up with a store.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

DEM officials said no-contact advisory for Blackstone River remains in effect

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — RI Department of Environmental Management officials announced Friday that the no-contact advisory for Blackstone River will remain in effect going forward. Officials said the advisory remains in effect as Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment operators are still working to correct ongoing unpermitted discharges. As part of...
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Providence Finance Committee sends $568 million budget to full council

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Finance Committee has approved a $568 million budget for the city for the 2023 fiscal year. The committee approved the budget Wednesday night and it does include a residential tax rate decrease for homeowners. However, despite the decrease from $24.56 to $17.80 per...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Abandoned From Above: A New Perspective on Once-Iconic Rhode Island Sites

Where others see neglect, Jason Allard sees art. The Providence-based filmmaker uses drone and traditional video footage to capture scenes of Rhode Island’s most iconic abandoned spaces and features them on his YouTube documentary series, “Abandoned from Above.”. “There are a lot of places that people are familiar...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gaspee Day Parade set to return to Warwick this weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The 57th annual Gaspee Day Parade is set to be held on Saturday. This year’s celebration marks the 250th anniversary of the burning of the Gaspee in 1772. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m., running down Narragansett Parkway in Warwick. Other Gaspee...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy