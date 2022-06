A La Salle County Grand Jury has indicted a man and a woman from Ottawa, and another man from Peru, on drug-related charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Damien Johnson and 30-year-old Amber Katrein, both of Ottawa, were arrested on May 24th for dealing cocaine and heroin along with having drug paraphernalia. They remain in jail on a million dollars' bond each. The pair was busted with the help of an Ottawa K9 officer named Gussy. The felony drug dealing charges are both Class X felonies meaning they could bring up to 30 years in prison with a conviction.

