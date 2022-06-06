6-06-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is proclaiming June as Safety Month throughout the state. North Dakota has participated in National Safety Month every year in June since 1996. The North Dakota Safety Council looks to improve workplace safety though four weeks of focus. Each week identifying a topic which contributes or prevents injuries from occurring on the job. Those topics include musculoskeletal disorders, workplace impairment, injury prevention, and the combination of slips, trips and falls.

