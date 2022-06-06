ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

6-06-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

am1090theflag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article29:30 - Marvin Lepp - Candidate for North...

www.am1090theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
am1090theflag.com

MDU wants rate increase, must be approved

(Bismarck, ND) -- Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities is asking for a rate increase. The company is requesting a 12-point-three-percent hike. MDU says reason for the increase is their investment in converting a coal-fired plant to natural gas. The North Dakota Public Service Commission must approve the increase. MDU was last granted...
BISMARCK, ND
am1090theflag.com

North Dakota declares June as "Safety Month" for industries across the state

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is proclaiming June as Safety Month throughout the state. North Dakota has participated in National Safety Month every year in June since 1996. The North Dakota Safety Council looks to improve workplace safety though four weeks of focus. Each week identifying a topic which contributes or prevents injuries from occurring on the job. Those topics include musculoskeletal disorders, workplace impairment, injury prevention, and the combination of slips, trips and falls.
BISMARCK, ND
am1090theflag.com

North Dakota DOCR starting new initiative

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is starting a new initiative. Restoring Promises is designed to show young inmates a sense of community and a new way of living. Department Director Dave Krabbenhoft says the program is focused on changing prison culture and bring "humanity, dignity, and respect into prison."
BISMARCK, ND
am1090theflag.com

North Dakota to receive nearly $830 thousand for Grasslands, Trail improvements

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is set to receive nearly 830-thousand dollars from the Great American Outdoors Act. The funds will go toward improved access to national grasslands across the state and recreational opportunities on the Maah Daah Hey Trail. Trail recreational opportunities will include campground updates, a reroute of the trail, and improvements to the trail head.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
am1090theflag.com

Buffalo, Uvalde shootings survivors, families to testify before House Committee

(Washington, DC) -- Survivors and relatives of people who were killed in last month's mass shootings in New York and Texas will testify before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday morning. One of the people who will testify is eleven-year-old Miah Cerillo, a fourth-grader who smeared herself with blood from a...
BUFFALO, NY
am1090theflag.com

North Dakota to experience critical teacher shortages

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says that all subject areas will have critical teacher shortage going into the upcoming academic year. State officials say reasons for the shortages include enrollment growth, teachers leaving the profession, and fewer young people entering the profession. Stress from the COVID-19 pandemic and school safety are also affecting shortages.
BISMARCK, ND
am1090theflag.com

NDSU Volleyball’s 2022 Schedule Has Been Announced

North Dakota State volleyball has announced the 2022 schedule. The Bison will participate in a 30 match slate, including 12 home games at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. NDSU will host a regular season tournament for the first time since 2019 when the Bison welcome Chicago State, Central Michigan, and Northern Arizona to Fargo on Sept. 9-10.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy