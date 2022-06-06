Cannon AFB hosts medical provider appreciation day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo released an intriguing photo that will have the community scratching their heads. At 1:25 a.m. on May 21, the City of Amarillo detailed that security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the zoo captured a strange image of what appeared to be an unknown animal or figure. The zoo was calling the figure an “Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO)” and was asking the community for their opinion on what it might be.

