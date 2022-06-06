Cannon AFB hosts medical provider appreciation day

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Laurel Coles and reappointed Sheela Lahoti, M.D. to the Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2028. The Governor has appointed Annel Guadalupe to the Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2024, and reappointed Lewis Benavides and Zachary Jones, M.D. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2028. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Celeste Caballero, M.D. and Mindi McLain to the Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2028.
