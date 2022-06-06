Kyle Rittenhouse backs away from Texas A&M claim, says he's enrolling at nearby Blinn College instead

Weeks after the Uvalde shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on safety experts to train all 1,022 public schools. Priority is given to school-based law enforcement. This is his follow-up to the attack by Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to close the distance between him and the governor who is up for reelection over the seat in Austin, Texas.

