Kyle Rittenhouse backs away from Texas A&M claim, says he's enrolling at nearby Blinn College instead

By Dan Carson
Chron.com
Chron.com
 4 days ago
The 19-year-old has amended previous statements implying he was enrolling as an Aggie in...

KAGS

Texas A&M responds to Kyle Rittenhouse's announcement he wants to attend the university

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's note: This story was updated Monday to reflect Rittenhouse's plans to attend Blinn College before hoping to join Texas A&M in 2023. Kyle Rittenhouse addressed his Texas A&M dreams on Monday and said he first wants to attend Blinn College to better prepare him for the future and hopes to join Texas A&M in 2023.
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott declares more weapons training for schools

Weeks after the Uvalde shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on safety experts to train all 1,022 public schools. Priority is given to school-based law enforcement. This is his follow-up to the attack by Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to close the distance between him and the governor who is up for reelection over the seat in Austin, Texas.
Chron.com

Chron.com

