Snapshots – Week of June 9

Dr. Louis B. “Benny” Fisher, Jr., 85, died Friday, May 13, 2022. He is in the arms of his Lord and Savior and the love of his life, Barbara Blue Fisher. Benny, a native Floridian and third generation of his family born in Pompano Beach was born into the Fisher/Lyons family. He graduated as a “Bean Picker” from Pompano Beach High School and continued his education at the University of Miami, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in 1961. Subsequently, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for his benevolence with many humanitarian causes.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO