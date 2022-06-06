ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapshots – Week of June 9

By The New Pelican Newspaper
Pompano Beach – The Exchange Club of Pompano Beach and Dr. Brian Rask [right] awarded the $1,500 James Suh Memorial Scholarship...

Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of June 9

Fort Lauderdale – Starlight Musicals, the city’s summer concert series, returns June 10 with Brass Evolution, a Classic Rock band that uses horns. The concert is 7 to 10 p.m. at Holiday Park, 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive, on the football field. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets, and coolers. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Visit parks.fortlauderdale.gov/starlight for a full lineup.
In-person Memorial Day ceremonies are back, but the patriotic sentiment never left

It’s been three years since cities hosted official Memorial Day events, but the sentiment is the same as it was the last time the holiday was commemorated: Honoring the men and women who died “so we can have the freedoms, the life, the liberty that so many countries do not have,” said Eugene Andresen, Navy veteran and commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 222 in Oakland Park.
City, BSO will buy guns June 4

Pompano Beach – In an effort to reduce gun violence, city and Broward Sheriff’s Office [BSO] officials will host a gun buyback event on June 4 at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to officials, firearms can...
Viewpoints – Week of May 26

We hope you’ll join us – and your fellow veterans and supporters throughout the country – as we pause together at 3 p.m. on May 30 to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. There is nothing “happy” about Memorial Day. Marine Corps League, Intercoastal...
County approves $4.033 million to fix 911 dispatch

The Broward County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve up to $4.033 million to bolster BSO’s beleaguered 911 response system. The consolidated, regional BSO call taking, teletype and dispatch services have been in the news since the end of April, when the Sun Sentinel reported an unresponsive baby died Jan. 1 in Deerfield Beach after no one picked up multiple calls to 911. A month-long investigation followed.
Floating dock issues should be addressed, commission says

Lighthouse Point – Commissioners are asking city administrators to tighten the rules pertaining to floating docks and perpendicular boat moorings. After a lengthy discussion Tuesday, just what will be addressed remained unclear but city officials said they will enforce the rule that an installation permit is required for a floating dock.
Benny Fisher, 85, was a Pompano Beach pioneer

Dr. Louis B. “Benny” Fisher, Jr., 85, died Friday, May 13, 2022. He is in the arms of his Lord and Savior and the love of his life, Barbara Blue Fisher. Benny, a native Floridian and third generation of his family born in Pompano Beach was born into the Fisher/Lyons family. He graduated as a “Bean Picker” from Pompano Beach High School and continued his education at the University of Miami, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in 1961. Subsequently, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for his benevolence with many humanitarian causes.
Empire Tool Rental offers the right tools for the project

Specific equipment is essential for specific tasks, specifically in contracting or city work. Empire Tool Rental knows both the importance of having a repair facility that understands their customers but also carrying the necessary products like generators and even a tilt dump trailer for every kind of project. Branch Manager...
Pompano Beach Memorial Day parade and ceremony return

Pompano Beach – The city’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony aren’t long, but they have been missed. After no parade or ceremony in 2020 and 2021, the public commemoration of Memorial Day, a day established to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, is back on and scheduled for May 30.
Resiliency a major issue for new administration

Lighthouse Point ​​– Mayor Kyle Van Buskirk is on a mission to establish a citizen’s group dedicated to addressing the city’s resiliency issues. So far, he has marina owner Maureen Canada researching possible funding sources. Canada made rising waters in South Florida one of her campaign issues in her recent bid to be appointed to the vacant commission seat now occupied by Everett Marshall.
