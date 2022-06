SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rick Braziel, a former Sacramento police chief, is one of nine people selected by the Justice Department to aid in a review of the Uvalde shooting. The Justice Department has named a team of nine people, including an FBI official and former police chiefs, to aid in a review of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO