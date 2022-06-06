ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots fired in Somerville neighborhood prompts police presence

By Boston25News.com Staff
 4 days ago
(Somerville Police Department)

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities responded to multiple shots fired in a Somerville neighborhood on June 1.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m., a shooting was reported in the back of a house on Paulina Street. Four shots were fired from a car that quickly drove away. No one was injured, but bullet casings could be seen on the porch and in the hallway of the home.

Police learned the shooting happened earlier that morning, around 5:00 a.m., but witnesses didn’t call 911 until later. Officers are looking for two persons of interest, one wearing a black hoodie and the other wearing a light blue one.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

