1 injured after shooting at Horry County bar

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: The police report for the incident noted that a victim had been shot and cut by glass. However, their name, address, height, weight, race, age and other identifying factors were redacted. Authorities later told News13 that the “victim” that was shot was the building, not a person . One person was injured by glass.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. at Klocker’s Tavern, located at 4807 Hwy. 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.

A person was hurt by glass that hit their abdomen, according to the report. Witnesses told police that a suspect was outside, and they heard gunshots shortly after. Shell casings were found outside and a door, walls and tv were damaged.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

