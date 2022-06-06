ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

We Salute You: Marvin Miller

By Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Marvin Miller...

CBS Baltimore

Naval Academy Identifies Deceased Midshipman As Utah Native Taylor Connors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Naval Academy on Wednesday identified the enrollee who died on leave as Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, a 24-year-old Utah native who died in Philadelphia with his family at his bedside. Connors died on the morning of June 7, the academy said. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. “Our Naval Academy community is mourning a tragic loss this week of a life taken far too soon – Midshipman Taylor Connors honorably served his nation as a Marine and as a midshipman,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S....
NAVAL ACADEMY, MD
abc27.com

Lebanon man sentenced for threatening to kill U.S. Senators

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Kenelm L. Shirk, a former attorney in Lebanon, was sentenced to time served of 16 months and 20 days’ imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release with conditions by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate.
LEBANON, PA
Mercersburg, PA
Pennsylvania Government
LehighValleyLive.com

Boycott over Martin’s Potato Rolls’ tie to Pa. governor candidate goes nationwide

A central Pennsylvania company and its Dutch brand of potato bread has rolled into a national controversy over its political ties. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Franklin County supplies its pillowy bread products to restaurants across the country, including Shake Shack, the international burger chain. Now customers and celebrity chefs across the nation are objecting to Martin’s support of Trump-endorsed Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Mount Union council member charged after outburst at meeting

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument over a Mount Union Borough council member that also works for the sheriff’s office has led to charges being filed against an elected councilwoman. Mount Union Police say that Joan Louise Rogers, 67, became argumentive and unruly during an April 6 council meeting. Through the investigation, they discovered […]
MOUNT UNION, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. Marshals Need Your Help to Catch a Predator

HARRISBURG, PA — The U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, is asking the public’s help in their attempt to locate 54-year-old Michael Bascom, who is wanted on charges related to aggravated assault on law enforcement, statutory sexual assault, and similar offenses. Authorities state that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Marvin Miller
abc27.com

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said. Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead at Columbia...
SMITHSBURG, MD
WJLA

Lawmakers, activists react to Md. Columbia Machine mass shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (7News) — Lawmakers are reacting after at least three people were killed and a trooper was shot when a gunman opened fire Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan was at a news conference discussing COVID-19 vaccinations when he said he was briefed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
abc27.com

Harrisburg summer programs kick off this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun, family-friendly summer event season is planned to kick off on Saturday, June 11 in Harrisburg as the Jackson Lick Pool is set to reopen to the public. Located at 1201 North Sixth Street, the pool is planned to be open Tuesday through Sunday...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Gettysburg community holds grand opening

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new set of townhomes in Gettysburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 8. Gettysburg Overlook is a community with 112 luxury townhomes that sit along Old Mill Road. Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free dental clinic in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Expo Center is set to host a free dental clinic from June 10 through June 11, 2022. The group Mission of Mercy PA provides professional dental services to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis. Mission of Mercy PA is prepared to help...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lititz man has preliminary hearing for 2020 Lancaster murder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man will face charges of criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing on the afternoon of June 8 in the Lancaster County Courthouse. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated...
LANCASTER, PA
WKBN

Pennsylvania lawmakers protest proposed changes to PennDOT bridge tolling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state and local lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol building on Wednesday in bipartisan opposition to PennDOT’s tolling plan. The plan to toll nine aging bridges is currently tied up in the courts after a judge sided with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

United Way of Franklin County to hold 10th annual ‘Stuff the Bus’

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County announced that they will be holding their 10th annual Stuff the Bus, which is an annual school supply drive. During the event last year, 24 local businesses and organizations participated by displaying school supply collection boxes, which totaled over $20,000 worth of supplies to local students.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Victims Of Smithsburg Workplace Rampage Identified

Joshua Wallace went to work at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg the same way he would any other day. With just two hours left on the clock, he was getting ready to start his weekend. That's when his coworker — a 23-year-old Hispanic man from West Virginia whose name has...
SMITHSBURG, MD

