We Salute You: Marvin Miller

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Naval Academy on Wednesday identified the enrollee who died on leave as Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, a 24-year-old Utah native who died in Philadelphia with his family at his bedside. Connors died on the morning of June 7, the academy said. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. “Our Naval Academy community is mourning a tragic loss this week of a life taken far too soon – Midshipman Taylor Connors honorably served his nation as a Marine and as a midshipman,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S....

NAVAL ACADEMY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO