Harrisonville, MO

Press Release from the Harrisonville Police Department

By News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, June 3rd, at approximately 1226 hours, Harrisonville officers were dispatched to Aldi located at 1801 W. Mechanic St. reference an assault. It was...

swampdonkie
4d ago

he's got some justice coming his way when he gets out. small towns don't put up with beating the elderly.

kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN FACING MULTIPLE DRUG-RELATED FELONY CHARGES DUE IN COURT

A 36-year-old Sedalia woman charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, has a court proceeding scheduled. A probable-cause statement says, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
SEDALIA, MO
921news.com

Missouri Man injured in St. Clair County Accident

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one-car accident on MO Highway B 1.3 miles Northwest of Osceola in St. Clair County on Wednesday, June 8th at 1:04pm. The accident occurred when a 2017 Ford Truck, driven by Gregory Hunt 69 of Flemington Missouri, went off the right side of the roadway, struck the ditch and overturned.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
TheDailyBeast

Customer Upset With Haircut Allegedly Shot Barber in Kansas City

Disgruntled barber customers might take revenge for a disappointing haircut by leaving a bad or tepid Yelp review. But it seems things got even more cutting at one Kansas City shop, where an angry customer allegedly returned with a gun and opened fire. According to court documents, a barber even...
nwestiowa.com

Missourian arrested for OWI, marijuana

ALTON—A 45-year-old Independence, MO, man was arrested about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, June 4, near Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Christopher Lee Butler stemmed from the investigation of...
ALTON, IA
ksgf.com

Cedar County Brothers Charged In Kidnapping, Statutory Rape Case

(KTTS News) — Two brothers are charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old girl. KY3 says 19-year-old Matthew Rear and his brother, 20-year-old Justin Rear, admitted picking the girl up from her grandparents home and taking her to their home in Everton. Justin is charged with statutory rape for with having...
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Wanted on Six Warrants Runs From Police

On Sunday morning, Sedalia Police recognized a wanted subject walking in the street near the intersection of West 14th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. When the officer attempted to detain him, he fled on foot. He was shortly after taken into custody, and the subject's warrants were confirmed. He had...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 7, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday evening, Officers located an envelope outside the Police Department with an ID located within it. A found property report was taken and the ID was placed into evidence. Sedalia Police responded with the Sedalia Fire Department to a fire...
SEDALIA, MO
WIBW

Expired vehicle registration leads to Topeka meth arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman in their late 20s were booked into jail last night after deputies pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, deputies arrested Ashley N. Dixon, 27, of Topeka, and Jake R. Ludlum, 28, of Wakarusa, for possession meth after a traffic stop near N Kansas and NE Burgess Ave.
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St Joseph Men Arrested on Outstanding Warrants Monday

Two St Joseph men were arrested on outstanding warrants Monday in the hour of 11 A.M. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they arrested 37-year-old Robert M. Heffley and 39-year-old Ronald M. Heffley. Ronald had an outstanding misdemeanor St Joseph Police Department warrant for an original charge of failure to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Leavenworth Times

Police release name of homicide victim

Police have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found Sunday night in a Leavenworth apartment. The body of Ebony Wroten, 41, Leavenworth, was discovered as a the result of an investigation of a carjacking, Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. Officers responded to a stabbing shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in the…
LEAVENWORTH, KS
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail Following Arrest

An arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department resulted in 34-year-old Jeremy Andrew Lamp of Chillicothe being booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Lamp was arrested Sunday morning and booked in at about 9:55 am for alleged endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
LJWORLD

Ottawa man charged with raping 13-year-old in Douglas County

An Ottawa man was charged Wednesday with raping a 13-year-old in Douglas County. Ernest Fredrick Ingram II, 22, was charged in Douglas County District Court with one count of rape, one felony count of furnishing alcohol to a minor with illicit purposes and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to charging documents. Ingram was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Suspected vehicle thief nabbed

After reports to police spanning throughout Liberty and Kansas, a suspected vehicle thief was taken into custody in Kansas City Monday, June 6. The incidents began when Liberty police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Plummer’s Way regarding a man standing in the road screaming at people. “While...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGE FILED AGAINST CAMDENTON MAN

A Camdenton man has been charged with a drug-related felony after authorities were dispatched to the report of a driver passed out at the steering wheel of a vehicle on May 31. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the deputy observed Caleb Scott slumped over the center console of...
CAMDENTON, MO
KMBC.com

Police identify victim and ask for help solving burning body homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say they need the public's help in solving a gruesome homicide that happened overnight Monday. Police found a man's body on fire along the side of Raytown Road. Right now, police are focusing on finding out who this person was and...
Leavenworth Times

Carjacking leads to discovery of murder

A carjacking led to the discovery of a homicide at a Leavenworth apartment, a police official said. A suspect has been arrested in the case, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. Kitchens said officers responded to a stabbing shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue. A 45-year-old Leavenworth…
LEAVENWORTH, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy