Press Release from the Harrisonville Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman in their late 20s were booked into jail last night after deputies pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, deputies arrested Ashley N. Dixon, 27, of Topeka, and Jake R. Ludlum, 28, of Wakarusa, for possession meth after a traffic stop near N Kansas and NE Burgess Ave.

2 DAYS AGO