Gates, N.Y. — A new place to call home - for people dedicating their lives to helping those with autism. Campaign D opened its new headquarters on Buffalo Road in Gates on Friday. It is an initiative designed to build awareness and community friendships for people with autism, and erase the stigma around the disorder. The new space was donated by Advantage Federal Credit Union, and will be vital in the campaign's day-to-day operation.

GATES, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO