Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lyft driver told police he was carjacked early Wednesday, after he accepted an assignment through the rideshare app. According to police records, it happened around 1:45 a.m. on June 8. Police say the victim told them that's when he received a request for a ride through the Lyft app and picked up a customer in the area of La Grange Road and Whipps Mill Road in east Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO