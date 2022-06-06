ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man accused of raping woman while holding her and her boyfriend at gunpoint

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint. Police say 42-year-old Wendell Clay broke into a woman’s...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 10

Sidebiter
4d ago

if we only had more gun control, he wouldn't had access to it, oh wait criminals don't care about laws.

Reply
16
Related
foxlexington.com

Man accused of shooting Lexington rapper found not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Jacouri Burns, the man accused of a 2021 murder of a Lexington rapper, was found not guilty on all charges Thursday. Burns, 26, was accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine. Oxendine was shot while he was filming a music video in January...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been shot and killed in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Friday night, Louisville Metro police confirmed. Police responded to the area of the 3500 block of Paragon Court on reports of a shooting outside an apartment complex just after 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD Major Mindy Vance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Child injured by Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A juvenile was shot Friday afternoon in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that led to a young girl being hit in the leg. The girl’s father was driving along Sixth Street and Pemberton when she was struck by a stray bullet while in the car, Lexington Police told FOX 56.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime
iheart.com

Fight, Shot Fired After Jacouri Burns No Guilty Verdict in Lexington

(Lexington, KY) - Police say someone fired a shot outside the Fayette County Courthouse following the announcement of a not guilty verdict in the Jacouri Burns murder trial. Burns was acquitted Thursday of murder and assault charges in connection with the shooting death of aspiring rapper Lonnie Oxendine. Two people...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Two teens arrested in family member’s murder

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two underage suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a family member in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday. Troopers say Thersa Martin, 49, was shot and stabbed by a family member under age 18. The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Darby Hollow Road. Investigators say Martin was attacked in her own bedroom.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Teenager charged in another teen’s death appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chance Guthrie appeared in court Wednesday, charged with the 2021 murder of a 14-year-old boy. Guthrie is accused of shooting and killing Darrin Thiele. Both boys were 14 at the time. Guthrie is not currently in custody as he takes part in home incarceration. On Wednesday,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

TWO JUVENILES ARRESTED IN KENTUCKY FOR MURDER

GREENUP, KY (June 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, KSP Post 14 was contacted by Greenup County 911 in reference to a homicide that occurred at 947 Darby Hollow Road in Greenup KY. The preliminary investigation revealed that Thersa Martin...
GREENUP, KY
wdrb.com

Teen hit by car while running from police on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen was hit by a car while trying to run from police. LMPD was called on a report of two juvenile males painting graffiti on I-65 near the fairgrounds Thursday at 3 a.m. according to a news release. The two ran when officers arrived. One...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspects arrested in Bullitt County double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to the shooting deaths of two women on Pitts Point Road last Monday. Bradley Joseph Ross, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence, according to a release.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating shots fired in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say shots were fired during a disorder Wednesday, at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive. Officers say a car and at least two homes were hit by bullets. According to police, people were inside the homes at the time,...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Lyft driver carjacked after picking up customer in east Louisville, police searching for suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lyft driver told police he was carjacked early Wednesday, after he accepted an assignment through the rideshare app. According to police records, it happened around 1:45 a.m. on June 8. Police say the victim told them that's when he received a request for a ride through the Lyft app and picked up a customer in the area of La Grange Road and Whipps Mill Road in east Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

What We Learned From The Internal Investigation Into Officer’s Actions The Night David McAtee Was Killed

Former Louisville police officer Katie Crews told investigators she fired her pepper ball gun in the moments before West End BBQ chef David McAtee was killed not because she encountered a disorderly or aggressive crowd, but because she believed people gathered at the intersection 26th and Broadway June 1, 2020 were non-compliant with orders to disperse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Shively parking lot identified by officials

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man found dead in a parking lot following a shooting on Sunday night has been identified. Jordin Barnes, 29, died after being shot near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Shively police officers were called to the...
SHIVELY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy